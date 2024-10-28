UCLA Strategic Communications was honored for its multifaceted media campaign around UCLA’s June 2023 acquisition of the former Trust Building in downtown Los Angeles — now known as UCLA Downtown.

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education, or CASE, a global nonprofit dedicated to the work of educational advancement professionals, has named 12 UCLA communications projects to its 2024 regional best-of list.

The following projects received Best of District VII Awards:

UCLA Strategic Communications campaigns

Strategic Communications’ “Project Jacaranda: Announcing Chancellor Block’s Decision to Step Down” campaign, which highlighted Block’s 17 years of transformational leadership through stories, video, timelines, a digital tribute site, testimonials and other features, was honored in the storytelling category. “Project Jacaranda” also earned a national CASE bronze award earlier this year.

And “UCLA acquires iconic downtown L.A. building, fulfilling a decadelong vision,” a multifaceted communication campaign involving stories, social media and earned media, was recognized in the communications initiatives category.

UCLA Magazine

The magazine was honored in the alumni/general interest magazines category for its fall 2023 issue, which featured a cover story on the legacy of former Chancellor Gene Block and won a national CASE gold award in June. The magazine’s summer 2023 feature “A Matter of Time,” a graphic-art retelling of the UCLA women’s soccer team’s championship season, was honored in the storytelling category.

UCLA Alumni

The alumni association won two awards in the alumni relations initiatives category, for Bruin Business 100, which highlighted alumni-owned businesses that foster positive social change (and which also won a national CASE gold award earlier this year), and for Mixin' It Up: Coffee Connections, which supported a Black- and Bruin-owned business while creating a space for diverse leaders to connect and engage with new alumni.

UCLA College

The College magazine was honored for its spring 2023 issue (alumni/general interest magazines), along with magazine pieces “A Linguistics Love Story” (profile writing), “The Next 100 Years” (design: illustrations) and “VIR/US” (news and feature writing). The College also collected the “videos on a shoestring” award for its “Silly Questions, Smart Bruins: Barbie” which was recognized earlier this year with a national CASE bronze award.

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

The medical school’s story package “U.S. Navy Veteran Now a Medical Student,” which helped build awareness around student veterans, was honored in the communications initiatives category. The package included a video featuring UCLA student Jose Chevalier and a story about vets pursuing careers in medicine.