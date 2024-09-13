UCLA, already the No. 1 public university in the country according to U.S. News & World Report, has been recognized as the nation’s top public university in Niche.com’s annual “Best Colleges” rankings.

The college-review website’s ratings of more than 1,000 top U.S. colleges and universities are based on “rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with millions of reviews from students and alumni.”

In addition to grabbing the top honor among America’s public universities, UCLA was ranked No. 1 in the following categories among all colleges nationwide, public or private:

UCLA’s top-ranked academic programs

In Niche’s ranking of academic programs, UCLA topped all universities nationwide for anthropology and sociology and was ranked in the top 5 for education, psychology, English, political science and design. Nine additional UCLA academic programs were ranked in the top 10.