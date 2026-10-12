Veronica Reynoso listens with intensity — and those who work with her, especially patients and their families, feel valued and understood. This is why Reynoso, clinic operations manager at the UCLA School of Dentistry's Special Patient Care Clinic, is a hero to so many. She and her team help guide patients with major facial trauma and those with special needs through some of the most complex dental and maxillofacial cases in Southern California, with the same sense of determination and empathy you would see from a parent who will not rest until their child gets the care they need.

Reynoso has been at UCLA for 20 years in the same department, starting as an administrative assistant and working her way up to department operations manager in the dentistry school. Her passion for building relationships and dedication to patients have enabled her career trajectory.

Newsroom sat down with Reynoso to hear more about her role and contributions to UCLA. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell me a little bit more about the patients you serve and how that guides your day-to-day work.

While we see a variety of patients, including head and neck cancer and transplant patients who need full mouth rehabilitations, most of our patients are minors and dependent adults who are part of the special needs population; they are severely underserviced in their local communities, and once they turn 18, their care options become even more limited. Regular providers are unable to care for them given their medical complexity, so they come to us for dental needs, some from as far away as San Diego or the Central Valley.

With that comes the importance of training our residents in more than just clinical care. I help them understand the operational aspects of their jobs, too. We have all experienced the frustration of insurance limitations, authorizations, consents and documentation, so I make sure residents have the administrative tools they need to provide treatment. I do the same for my administrative and support staff teams, and we communicate constantly, which is a critical aspect of working with people who need highly specialized care.

How do you stay motivated?

Every day, I get to feel the sense of accomplishment that comes with helping patients that have been turned away across Southern California finally find the place they have been searching for. Knowing that we really do make a difference through collective action truly feeds my soul. From appointment schedulers who are the first line of contact with patients who went through hurdles to finally find us, to back-office clinical support that have our clinic operating at the highest capacity, every clinic team member plays a key role in the patient experience. The gratitude we receive from our patients and their caregivers is a powerful reminder that the work we do is part of something bigger than all of us.

What has been inspiring you lately?

Knowing that we have a $4 million grant to build a brand-new clinic, provide major upgrades to how we deliver patient care and drastically reduce their wait times — the current wait time is 18 months!

What is the best advice or insight you’ve received from a mentor that impacted your career?

The best advice I have ever received is simple: “Be yourself.” There were times early on in my career when I felt intimidated about speaking up or sharing my ideas because I felt as if I had not yet proven myself. Until — one day, I was speaking with my director Dr. Eric Sung about some operational changes I wanted to implement, and he told me he trusted my judgment and I had his full support. That conversation empowered me to trust my experience, my instincts, use my voice, execute my ideas and stay true to my moral compass. Now, I’m unstoppable.

What is something fun or unique about you outside of work that might surprise people?

I’m obsessed with decorating for holidays: I have storage for days. It gives me so much joy creating a different feeling in my home for each holiday.

What is your go-to way to recharge after a busy week?

I love watching the boats in Marina del Rey. It’s a great way to unwind.

What is your favorite spot on campus and why?

Royce Hall. Inside or outside, it doesn’t matter; it’s just soothing.

What do you love about working at UCLA?

The sense of purpose I feel, the relationships I’ve built, and the dedicated, talented people I have had the privilege to work with throughout my 20-year career at UCLA. Those connections and shared experiences are incredibly meaningful to me. I still get holiday cards from former residents long after they complete our program.