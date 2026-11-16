A research team co-led by UCLA has created a detailed map of how brain cells develop before and after birth, offering new insight into how the brain grows and how certain neurological and psychiatric conditions may emerge. Published in Cell, the study traces the development of cells in and around the basal ganglia, a group of brain structures that help control movement, habits, reward and behavior and are involved in conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, addiction and schizophrenia.

The research is part of the National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN Initiative Cell Atlas Network, a collaborative effort among neuroscientists, computational biologists and software engineers that aims to create a comprehensive atlas of the human brain to help scientists understand how the brain develops and which cells may be involved in neurological and psychiatric conditions.

“Genetic studies can tell us that particular regions of the genome are associated with disease, but they often can’t tell us which cell type is affected or when during development that genetic risk becomes relevant,” said co-senior author Chongyuan Luo, an associate professor of human genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and member of the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center. “This atlas gives us that cellular and developmental context.”

That added layer of information can help researchers connect genetic risk for disease to particular cell types and stages of brain development. Tracking where brain cells come from and how they change as they mature has been a big challenge, as some begin in temporary structures that largely disappear around birth. Researchers addressed this by examining those structures directly, following cells from their starting points to where they eventually settle, providing a much clearer picture of how different brain cells develop over time.

Using a technology co-developed by Luo’s lab, researchers analyzed over 155,000 cell nuclei from nine developing human brains, collecting data on DNA regulation from mid-pregnancy to seven months after birth. This analysis, combined with earlier data, included nearly 287,000 cells. Their research showed how cells in the human basal ganglia develop from midpregnancy through infancy, with different cell populations maturing on different timelines and undergoing major changes in how their DNA is regulated and organized.

By comparing the atlas with genetic studies of psychiatric disorders, researchers also found that spiny projection neurons — a major type of neuron in the basal ganglia — showed especially strong overlap with genetic variants associated with schizophrenia.

Read more at the Broad Stem Cell Research Center website.