This Women’s History Month, attend events across campus that celebrate female historical icons, lift up women in the arts and explore the intersectionality of gender identity.

This calendar is just a sample of the programming the Bruin community has to offer throughout the year. Be sure to check out campus units such as the Center for the Study of Women | Barbra Streisand Center and the department of gender studies, as well as their affiliated faculty, for even more research, events and opportunities.

Every Sunday through April 27, 5:00 p.m.

“Turiya Rising” performance series

A weekly performance series in the “Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal” exhibition, “Turiya Rising” takes place on a stage designed by artist GeoVanna Gonzalez. The performances will celebrate Coltrane’s legacy as a musical innovator and serve as an ode to her Sunday services at the Sai Anantam Ashram.

The series is being held in the galleries at the Hammer Museum. Seating is strictly limited. Admission is free. Tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Lineups begin outside the Alice Coltrane gallery starting at 4:00 p.m.

March 3, 4:00 p.m.

2025 Patricia McCarron McGinn Lecture feat. Tiffany Barber: Kara Walker, contemporary art and the Black female bottom

Hosted by the UCLA Department of Art History, this talk from Tiffany Barber analyzes the implications of Kara Walker’s recent turn to public sculpture and the connections she draws between the rawness of slavery's memory in the U.S. and U.K. The lecture will study how Walker's manipulations of the Black female form force a distinction between Black women’s creative labors and art’s capacity to mitigate historical trauma. Barber is an assistant professor of African American Art at UCLA and an internationally recognized curator and critic.

The event will take place in the Laureate Room of the Luskin Conference Center.

March 4, 12:00 p.m.

Gender and Los Angeles residential water: Use, knowledge and justice in water conservation

Drawing on research from diverse households, “gender and Los Angeles residential water: use, knowledge and justice in water conservation” will highlight critical social and environmental justice insights. Presenters Jessica Cattelino, a professor of anthropology, and graduate student Kelsey Kim will dive into the often-overlooked role of gender in water use, management and conservation, exploring its intersection with migration, race and class. The talk is hosted by Gregory Pierce, director of the Human Right to Water Solutions Lab.

The event will take place in the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability conference room. Lunch will be provided.

March 5, 5:30 p.m.

Femicide: Death, gender and the border

Moderated by professor Alicia Gaspar de Alba, the panel examines the femicides in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, where over 2,500 women were murdered from 1993 to 2023. Panelists, including professor Hannah Gary and artists Judithe Hernandez and Alma Lopez, will discuss art’s role in activism against gendered violence. Looking at the representations of these femicides in art and literature, the second set of panelists, including UCLA’s Professor of Law Hannah Gary and artists Judithe Herandez and Alma Lopez, will discuss the uses of art as activism to raise consciousness about this continuing lethal gendered violence that has already claimed the lives of thousands of innocent women and girls on the U.S.–Mexico border.

The event will take place at the Fowler Museum. RSVP is required.

March 6, 12:00 p.m.

Women and finances panel discussion

Panelists will share advice and insights based on challenges they have experienced as women in their respective fields, plus personal tips and tricks for creating financial wellness.

The discussion will take place at UCLA Basic Needs at Strathmore, located at Strath Strathmore Suite 106.

March 6, 7:30 p.m.

“Respect My Crown: The Rise of African American Women in California Politics”

With interviews and clips from the realms of politics, community activism, organized labor and the judicial system, “Respect My Crown” highlights how Black women have faced race and gender barriers in pursuit of equality and political power in California. “Respect My Crown” features interviews with 34 leaders, including L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber and more.

This event will take place at the Hammer Museum. Attendance is free, and tickets will be available at the Hammer Museum box office, which opens one hour prior to the event. Seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

March 7, 8:30 a.m.

“Thinking Gender 2025: Gendered Labors and Transnational Solidarities”

This year’s Thinking Gender conference theme, “Gendered Labors and Transnational Solidarities,” highlights organizing strategies from the International Domestic Workers Federation as well as contemporary and historical examples of campaigns led by precarious workers around the world. Thinking Gender is an annual public conference highlighting graduate student research on women, sexuality and gender. The event brings together feminist, queer and BIPOC scholars, artists and organizers to reflect upon the meanings of labor solidarity and imagine a more livable society.

The event will take place at The Collins Conference Room in the James West Alumni Center from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Attendance is free, however registration is required.

March 7, 7:30 p.m.

Double screening: “Drunktown's Finest,” “Victor/Victoria”

This event will screen two films: “Drunktown’s Finest” and “Victor/Victoria.”

“Drunktown’s Finest” is a drama that employs Indigenous knowledge to address societal prejudice against Freeland, a trans woman who grew up on Navajo National land. “Victor/Victoria” is a comedic exploration of gender fluidity in Germany’s Weimar Republic. The film pushed boundaries when it was released during the early years of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the early 80s.

The screening will take place at the Hammer Museum. Attendance is free, and tickets will be available at the box office, which opens one hour prior to the event. Seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

March 9, 4:00 p.m.

The STEMinist soirée

This women in STEM event is hosted by Women Advancing Technology through Teamwork, the Society of Women Engineers, the Association for Computing Machinery — Women, and Women in Engineering at UCLA. It will feature mocktails, catering and networking opportunities to chat with alumni, faculty, companies and peers.

The event will take place in the Engineering 6 lobby. RSVP is required.

March 9, 7:00 p.m.

Double screening: “Queens at Heart,” “The Queen”

As part of the UCLA Film & Television Archive series “Disclosure: A Trans Re-reading of American Cinema,” two films will be screened: “Queens at Heart” and “The Queen.”

“Queens at Heart” is a pseudo-documentary that interviews four trans women — Misty, Vicky, Sonja and Simone — about their lives, discussing topics such as dating, hormone therapy, childhood and having to present as male at work. It offers a rare look at trans life and drag ball culture in mid-1960s New York.

This film will be screened with “The Queen,” which highlights a diverse group of young drag queens converging on New York City to participate in the 1967 Miss All America Camp Beauty Queen contest.

The event will take place at the Hammer Museum. Attendance is free and tickets will be available at the Hammer Museum box office, which opens one hour prior to the event. Seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

March 10, 12:00 p.m.

Katherine Philips, meta-metaphysical poet

Arya Sureshbabu, Ph.D. Candidate in English at UC Berkeley and recipient of the 2024–25 Kenneth Karmiole Endowed Graduate Research Fellowship, explores how Katherine Philips’ poetics blur the lines between affection, interpretation and creative endeavor. Now regarded as a poet who explored female friendship and lesbianism, she was also known in her own time as a practitioner of intimacy. The event is hosted by the UCLA Center for 17th & 18th Century Studies.

The event will take place on Zoom, and RSVP is recommended.

March 10, 3:00 p.m.

Women's rights and the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran

In this talk hosted by the UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies, Pegah Banihashemi will examine the provisions within Iran’s constitution that pertain to women’s rights, focusing on how they intersect with religious and secular legal systems. She will also explore the real-world impact on women’s personal and professional lives, highlighting the challenges of extreme gender-based oppression under the current system. Finally, Banihashemi will discuss pathways for reform and envision how future constitutional efforts can avoid the missteps that have perpetuated inequality for over 40 years. Pegah Banihashemi is a JSD candidate at the University of Chicago Law School and is currently working on the history of the formation of the Iranian Constitution both before and after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

The online event is free and requires registration.

March 11, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Alice Coltrane symposium: Honoring her life and legacy

Artists, scholars and musicians present insights into Alice Coltrane's profound impact. Alice Coltrane was an American jazz pianist, organist, harpist, singer, composer, swamini and wife of John Coltrane. The exhibition, “Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal,” is inspired by the legacy of Alice Coltrane and is part of a larger initiative called “The Year of Alice.”

The exhibition is featured at the Hammer Museum from Feb. 9- May 4, 2025. Attendance is free and tickets will be available at the Hammer Museum box office, which opens one hour prior to the event. Seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

March 13, 8:00 p.m.

Trouble the water — UCLA choral studies and Virginia State University concert choir

The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music will host an evening of choral music featuring the UCLA Chamber Singers, UCLA Chorale and the Virginia State University Concert Choir, who will be at UCLA for a weeklong residency. Widely considered the “Dean of Black Women Composers,” Undine Smith Moore was a Professor at Virginia State University, one of the first public HBCUs, where she taught piano and theory, composed choral music and ran the Black Research Center. Undine Smith Smith's choral works will be performed in an intercollegiate collaboration where choral singers from UCLA and VSU perform together.

This event will take place at Saint Paul the Apostle Church and will be livestreamed.

March 14

2025 UCLA Anderson women’s leadership summit

UCLA Anderson is hosting its annual “Velocity Women’s Leadership Conference,” a day dedicated to empowering and celebrating female leaders. This year’s theme of “ambition” showcases the progress women continue to make in advancing professional opportunities while inspiring the next generation. All are welcome to join this day of discussions, networking and thought-provoking sessions with trailblazing women across different industries.

This event requires registration and costs $15 for students, $40 for alumni and $60 for staff. It will take place at the Luxe Hotel.

March 14, 9:00 a.m.

Trouble the water: Celebrating the HBCU choral tradition through the music of Undine Smith Moore

The Herb Alpert School of Music presents a one-day symposium event that celebrates the music of Undine Smith Moore and choral traditions from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Widely considered the “Dean of Black Women Composers,” Undine Smith Moore was a professor at Virginia State University, one of the first public HBCUs, where she taught piano and theory, composed choral music and ran the Black Research Center. This event recognizes her contributions in a joint symposium focused on the history of spirituals, the HBCU choral tradition and issues of appropriation and ethics when approaching African American Music.

The event is free and will take place in Lani Hall at the Schoenberg Music Building.

March 14, 7:30 p.m.

Screening: “Gun Hill Road”

As part of the UCLA Film & Television Archive screening series “Disclosure: A Trans Re-reading of American Cinema,” this event will screen three films: “Behind Every Good Man,” “How Not to Date While Trans,” and “Gun Hill Road.”

“Behind Every Good Man” provides a glimpse into a day in the life of an unnamed trans woman and serves as a rare cultural artifact at the intersection of trans and Black life in mid-century America. In “How Not to Date While Trans,” filmmaker Nyala Moon delves into the issue of disclosure through a darkly comedic chronicling of recent first dates with “problematic” men. By routinely breaking the fourth wall, Moon playfully reclaims her right to self-definition, autonomy and privacy. “Gun Hill Road” is a family drama about a Puerto Rican trans teenager in New York City, navigating hormonal changes as a girl who must conceal her identity from her transphobic father.

The event will take place at the Hammer Museum. Attendance is free and tickets will be available at the Hammer Museum box office, which opens one hour prior to the event. Seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

March 16, 3:00 p.m.

Look What SHE Did! Short Film Festival

Look What SHE Did! is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire women to greatness by sharing stories of women who changed the world. This event features a mini-festival of short films, talks and art-making activities featuring female storytellers celebrating the women who inspire them.

The event will take place at the Nimoy Theater and costs $38.08 for general admission.

March 16, 7:00 p.m.

Screening: “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”

Part of the UCLA Film & Television Archive screening series “Disclosure: A Trans Re-reading of American Cinema,” the event will screen two films: “Mary of Ill Fame” and “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”

“Mary of Ill Fame” tells the story of a trans woman named Mary Jones who was arrested for stealing a man’s wallet. Jones, a gifted conjurer who sees visions of future events and alters reality with spells, fends off white city officials who want to take control of the land she calls home. The film adaptation of “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” is an on-screen portrayal of a Black trans woman in the 1990s that “evades the life-ending trauma and violence that often comes to Black trans folks in popular culture,” according to cultural critic Tre’vell Anderson, who appeared in the documentary “Disclosure.”

The screenings take place at the Hammer Museum. Attendance is free and tickets will be available at the Hammer Museum box office, which opens one hour prior to the event. Seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

March 20, 7:30 p.m.

Screening and conversation with artist Alison O'Daniel

This selection of artist Alison O'Daniel's short films, films in progress and film excerpts from her feature “The Tuba Thieves” all emphasize the artist's exploration of open captioning. Proposing total access for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals, open captions are burned into the image, as opposed to closed captions that can be turned on or off by the viewer. The screening will be followed by a conversation with O'Daniel and UCLA Professor of Design Media Arts and artist Lauren Lee McCarthy.

The event will take place at the Hammer Museum. Attendance is free and tickets will be available at the box office, which opens one hour prior to the event. Seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

March 23, 11:00 a.m.

The Early Music Ensemble performs Francesca Caccini

The UCLA Early Music Ensemble, featuring guest artists from Los Angeles Camerata, will celebrate Early Music Month and Women's History Month with a performance of the first opera composed by a woman. Caccini's “Alcina” depicts a power struggle between two women as they battle over Ruggiero and an entire island of enchanted lovers.

This event will take place at The William Andrews Clark Memorial Library. Admission is free.

March 29, 7:30 p.m.

”The Automat”

Curated by renowned chef, activist and cinephile Alice Waters, who will be in-person with filmmaker and director Lisa Hurwitz, the “Food and Film” series draws on Waters’ philosophy that eating is a political act and that exploring the intersections between the culinary and moving image arts can build more sustainable, thriving communities.

Hurwitz’s documentary “The Automat" brims with nostalgia for the fabled restaurant chain founded in 1902 and known for its iconic method of service. This movie will be screened with “The Merry Cafe.”

March 30, 7:00 p.m.

Screening: “Yentl”

This event will screen two films, “Wouldn’t Make It Any Other Way" and “Yentl.” “Yentl” tells the story of titular protagonist Yentl (Barbra Streisand), an only daughter of a rabbi in a small Ashkenazi Jewish village in 1904 Poland who yearns to enter yeshiva and complete religious studies like the young men her age. Streisand is said to be “the first woman in the history of motion pictures to produce, direct, write and perform a film's title role,” according to the film’s backers.

The screenings will take place at the Hammer Museum. Attendance is free and tickets will be available at the Hammer Museum box office, which opens one hour prior to the event. Seats are assigned on a first-come, first served basis.