With less than a month to go before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and voting in some states starting in late September, President Joe Biden’s decision to exit the 2024 presidential race has transformed the landscape with not much time to spare before voters decide.

As Vice President Kamala Harris makes a run for the White House, UCLA experts can weigh in on the changing dynamics of the race and what we can expect with a potential Harris presidency, as well as what new and old campaign issues will take center stage in a Harris-Trump contest.

This is not ‘a coup’

Richard Hasen

Hasen is an internationally recognized expert on election law, legislation and statutory interpretation, remedies and torts. He is a professor at UCLA School of Law, where he directs the Safeguarding Democracy Project, a cross-disciplinary and bipartisan group of scholars and activists working to ensure that elections in the U.S. remain free and fair, and his most recent book is “A Real Right to Vote.” He has written about accusations that this slate change is anti-democratic and can address concerns of legality and procedure around the ballot.

Journey from ‘top cop’ to top of the ticket

Jim Newton

Longtime journalist Newton is a UCLA lecturer, author and founding editor in chief of UCLA Blueprint, a magazine covering the latest public policy research from UCLA. He is an expert on Los Angeles and California government and politics, as well as policing and the U.S. Supreme Court. His most recent book, “Man of Tomorrow: The Relentless Life of Jerry Brown,” explored the career of the former California governor. Newton interviewed then-attorney general Kamala Harris in 2015.

On Harris: Fact or fiction

Patricia Turner

Turner is a folklorist who documents and analyzes the stories that define the African American experience. A professor emeritus in World Arts and Cultures/Dance and African American Studies at UCLA, Turner is the author of five books on topics including rumors, legends and conspiracy theories, African American quilters, and images of African Americans in popular culture. She is the author of “Trash Talk: Anti-Obama Lore and Race in the Twenty-First Century” and can comment on rumors and legends circulating about Harris.

Social media and youth outreach, plus personal childhood friendship with Harris

Yalda Uhls

Uhls is an assistant adjunct professor of psychology at UCLA, as well as the founder and CEO of the Center for Scholars & Storytellers. An expert on adolescents, teens, media and social media, her work focuses on bridging the gaps between research around child development and social science with entertainment industry professionals and youth content creators. She can comment on the social media boost for Harris’ campaign, content creation and youth outreach, as well as her personal childhood friendship with Harris, where they bonded through ballet classes and the shared experiences of growing up in immigrant families in Berkeley, California.

Language and racial politics

H. Samy Alim

Alim is the David O. Sears Presidential Endowed Chair in the Social Sciences at UCLA, a professor of anthropology and faculty director of the UCLA Hip Hop Initiative. An expert in language and race, he is the author of “Articulate While Black: Barack Obama, Language, and Race in the U.S.” with Geneva Smitherman. In addition to co-editing “Raciolinguistics: How Language Shapes Our Ideas about Race,” which grew out of a 2012 symposium that he organized at Stanford University, he is also an editor for the Oxford Handbook of Language and Race. He has previously written on the racial politics of compliments given to Harris.

Political campaigns and social media

Sarah T. Roberts

Roberts is a UCLA scholar in internet culture, politics and society, and digital labor studies. She can comment on social media and the Harris campaign, content moderation of social media, the spread of misinformation, artificial intelligence, online bias, the internet economy and more. The author of “Behind the Screen: Content Moderation in the Shadows of Social Media” is also faculty director and co-founder of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, co-director of the Minderoo Initiative on Technology & Power and a research associate of the Oxford Internet Institute.

The impact of campaign rhetoric

Norma Mendoza-Denton

Mendoza-Denton is a professor in the department of anthropology. Her 2020 book, “Language in the Trump Era,” analyzes Trump’s unprecedented rhetorical style and how it has sown conflict even as it has powered his meteoric rise. She can comment on campaign rhetoric for the presidential candidates, including around subtext and dog whistles.

Voting shifts and public opinion

Lynn Vavreck

Vavreck, UCLA’s Marvin Hoffenberg Professor of American Politics and Public Policy, is an expert on presidential campaigns, elections and public opinion. She is available to address the changing dynamics of the race and the impact on voting shifts. She is the author of “The Bitter End: The 2020 Presidential Campaign and the Challenge to American Democracy,” co-authored with John Sides and Chris Tausanovitch, “Identity Crisis: The 2016 Presidential Campaign and the Battle for the Meaning of America”, “The Gamble: Choice and Chance in the 2012 Presidential Election” and “The Message Matters: The Economy and Presidential Campaigns.”

Politics and gendered tropes

Juliet Williams

Williams is a political scientist, professor of gender studies and an expert on gender and the law, feminist theory, education and cultural studies. She is the author of “The Separation Solution?: Single-Sex Education and the New Politics of Gender Equality” and “Public Affairs: Politics in the Age of Sex Scandals.” She can comment on Harris’ candidacy and gendered tropes to look out for in the upcoming election.

An election turned upside down

Zev Yaroslavsky

Yaroslavsky, who served as an elected official in Los Angeles for decades, leads the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. An expert on government and politics, especially in California and Los Angeles, he is available to comment on the historical aspects and political maneuvering of these changes in the presidential race and share observations around shifts in momentum.

A historic presidential election season

Mark Peterson

Peterson is an expert on presidential politics, elections, political debates, health care and Congress. He is professor of public policy, political science and law at UCLA. Peterson has written extensively on Congressional responses to presidential legislative initiatives and the ways in which presidents use their relationships with interest groups to promote their political and policy agendas. He can also comment on potential Democratic vice presidential candidates, looking at governors versus senators and the significance of particular states for the election.

What this means for racial equity

Marcus Anthony Hunter

Hunter holds the Scott Waugh Endowed Chair in the Social Sciences Division and is a professor of sociology and African American studies at UCLA. He is the author and editor of five books, including “Radical Reparations: Healing the Soul of a Nation.” Earlier this year, he helped lead a call for the Biden-Harris administration to respond to bills that advance racial equity and reparative justice and can comment on what a potential Harris presidency could mean for these movements.

Climate policy and the environment

Ann Carlson

Carlson, one of the country’s leading scholars of climate change law and policy, can discuss Harris’ track record on climate change and how Harris is likely to elevate the issue in her campaign. Carlson is UCLA’s Shirley Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law, faculty co-director of the UCLA Emmett Center on Climate Change and the Environment, and served the Biden-Harris Administration as chief counsel and acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Megan Mullin

Mullin, the endowed faculty director of the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation, is a political scientist focused on U.S. environmental politics. Her current research areas include public opinion and partisan polarization on climate change and the environment, implementation of infrastructure spending and the local politics of climate adaptation.

Immigration, the border and the Latino vote

Jean Guerrero

Guerrero is the Latina Futures 2050 Lab Senior Journalism Fellow at UCLA and a contributing writer for the New York Times. An award-winning investigative journalist, essayist and speaker, she is the author of “Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir” and “Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda.” Guerrero can speak about the Latino vote, immigration and the border, anti-immigration sentiment and polarization.

Chris Zepeda-Míllan

Zepeda-Míllan is chair of the UCLA Labor Studies Program and an associate professor in the departments of public policy and Chicana/o and Central American studies. He is the author of “Latino Mass Mobilization: Immigration, Racialization & Activism” and “Walls, Cages & Family Separation: Race and Immigration Policy in the Trump Era.” Zepeda-Míllan can discuss the Harris campaign in relation to immigration and immigration policy, Latino activism and social movements.

The future of health care

Gerald Kominski

Kominski, a senior fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and professor of public health at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, is an expert on the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and the financial impact of alternative approaches to health care.

Nadereh Pourat

Pourat is associate director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and a professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. She is an expert on health insurance policy, access to health care and oral health care, care delivery by community clinics and other providers, and health care for the homeless.

The elections and the economy

Robert Fairlie

Fairlie is a professor of public policy and economics and chair of the department of public policy at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. The author of “The Promise and Peril of Entrepreneurship” studies a wide range of topics including entrepreneurship, education, labor, racial, gender and caste inequality, information technology, immigration, health and development. He can comment on economic policies for the candidates and the economic issues ahead for the next president.

