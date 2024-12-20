Key takeaways More financial support than ever. Giving during the weeklong campaign totaled nearly $2.87 million, an increase of more than 50% over last year.

More contributions than ever. The number of gifts — over 7,000 — was the highest tally in the annual campaign’s 13 years.

Popularity of online giving. More than 70% of donors contributed using UCLA Spark, the campus’s online crowdfunding platform.

Bruins near and far set new records for generosity in fall 2024 as they responded to UCLA’s largest annual fund drive, the Blue and Gold Challenge.

During the week of Nov. 17, the challenge attracted 7,041 gifts, the largest number in the 13-year history of the campaign. The overwhelming response exceeded the goal of 4,250 donations needed to unlock this year’s “challenge” gift — a commitment of $625,000 from alumnus Jeff Chang, who graduated in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, to a fund that will support undergraduates studying math, engineering and/or business.

“It made sense to me and to my family to consolidate our philanthropy behind one or two causes, and UCLA is the cause for me,” Chang said. “This university played a foundational role in my development as an adult. It’s where I learned to be independent and resilient. Our family’s decision to set up a scholarship provides others the opportunity to experience UCLA and grow from it, just like I did.”

Todd Cheney The UCLA School of Law 75th Anniversary Scholarship Fund was among the most popular giving opportunities during the Blue and Gold Challenge.

In addition to scholarship funds, challenge participants had the option to donate to hundreds of campus program and activities, including:

UCLA People-Animal Connection, which brings therapy dogs into UCLA hospitals to provide comfort to patients.

UCLA’s Academic Advancement Program, which supports a diverse group of high schoolers and UCLA students in their pursuit of academic excellence, as well as Bruin alumni on the road to career success.

Little Bruin Wishes, which brightens the holidays for children whose hardworking parents are UCLA undergraduate and graduate students.

Meanwhile, UCLA’s Athletics Day of Giving — an integral part of the weeklong drive, and crucial to its success — showcased opportunities to support Bruin student-athletes across multiple sports. From men’s and women’s water polo to softball, baseball, men’s volleyball and more, donors nearly doubled the amount they gave to their favorite teams last year.

“We are all touched by our donors, who made this the biggest Day of Giving ever,” said student-athlete Olivia Burke of UCLA women’s rowing. “You help us compete at the highest levels of college athletics and chase our personal dreams.”

David Esquivel/UCLA The Elegant Bruinettes at UCLA, a danceline team in the tradition of those that originated at historically black colleges and universities, received support for uniforms, choreography and travel expenses.

Including the challenge gift and the contributions to UCLA Athletics, this year’s Blue and Gold Challenge yielded $2,866,496 — a nearly 55% increase over last year’s campaign.

Laura Lavado Parker, UCLA associate vice chancellor for development, credits the standout success to two factors: broad support for UCLA at all giving levels and the enthusiastic adoption of online giving.

Nearly 60% of the gifts the university received during the third week of November were below $250, and more than 70% came in via UCLA Spark, the university’s official online crowdfunding platform.

“Spark allows UCLA’s donors to explore a variety of meaningful giving opportunities,” Parker said, “and they appreciate the ease of directing their philanthropy on the web at any time.

“In this season of reflection and gratitude, we are thankful for their continued strong support, which helps us sustain all that is great at UCLA and all the great things that UCLA does for Los Angeles, California and the world.”

UCLA Athletics The UCLA women's water polo team, which captured its eighth NCAA title in May, also won big on the Day of Giving, bringing in 888 gifts, the most ever to one cause.