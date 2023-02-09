“Together in Time: Selections from the Hammer Contemporary Collection” will anchor a suite of exhibitions coinciding with the March 26 public opening of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Cultural Center at the Hammer Museum at UCLA.

With more than 70 artworks in a range of media, “Together in Time” will be the largest-ever presentation of the Hammer’s contemporary collection.

The museum will be unveiling street-level exhibition spaces designed by Michael Maltzan Architecture, including an expansive lobby housing site-specific installations, a new 5,600-square-foot gallery and an outdoor sculpture terrace. The museum will now stretch the length of the entire block of Wilshire Boulevard between Westwood Boulevard and Glendon Avenue, with street-level exhibition space visible from the outside.

For the debut, these spaces will feature a dramatic installation by Chiharu Shiota, a large-scale work by Rita McBride and a 25-foot-tall cast bronze sculpture by Sanford Biggers.

Complementing “Together in Time” will be “Full Burn: Video from the Hammer Contemporary Collection” with works presented on a rotation every two weeks; “Cruel Youth Diary: Chinese Photography and Video from the Haudenschild Collection;” and a series of solo presentations in the museum’s Vault gallery starting with Karon Davis and followed by Kaari Upson and Kara Walker.

Also on view is a retrospective of drawings by Bridget Riley in the recently opened works on paper gallery.

“Just as we’ve been transforming the museum over the last two decades, so too have we been building and transforming its collection,” said Ann Philbin, director of the Hammer. “I’m excited to showcase the Hammer curatorial team’s long-term vision in building an outstanding contemporary art collection that represents the diversity of our audiences and our community.”

Read the Hammer Museum’s full announcement about the spring 2023 exhibition schedule (PDF).