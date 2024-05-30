Key takeaways The UCLA Faculty Club’s multimillion-dollar renovation project has earned a 2024 Preservation Award from the Los Angeles Conservancy.

Originally conceptualized in 1959, the club faced the possibility of moving into the then-upcoming Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center before it was preserved as a smaller, more intimate venue.

Moore Ruble Yudell Architects and Planners, known for its experience in modern Californian design, updated the club’s unique modern ranch-style design with functional updates that promote long-term sustainability.

The UCLA Faculty Club has been honored with a 2024 Preservation Award from the Los Angeles Conservancy in its 65th year of operation. Originally known as the Faculty Center, the building was recognized during a ceremony on May 16 for a major renovation project that has revitalized its role as a space for community on campus.

As the largest local preservation organization in the United States, the nonprofit LA Conservancy has helped recognize, protect and revitalize the county’s most iconic buildings for over 45 years. Their Preservation Award, which is annually selected by an independent jury of architecture experts, celebrates excellence in preservation and connections to Los Angeles heritage. The Conservancy commended the club for representing “the triumph of community advocacy and collaboration.”

“The Conservancy recognizes the value in preserving legacies that have been marked with modernity,” said Andrea Curthoys, the faculty club’s general manager. “Their award symbolizes where progress meets tradition.”

The club’s preservation was spearheaded by Moore Ruble Yudell Architects and Planners, a firm renowned for its experience in modern Californian design. Principal Mario Violich, associate principal Clover Linné and UCLA Capital Programs senior project manager Eric Heggen sought to maintain and update the club’s unique modern ranch-style design, which was originally conceptualized in 1959 by architectural firm Austin, Field and Fry.

To begin the process, the team first focused on deferred maintenance and functional updates. Everything from the club’s core infrastructure, carpeting, lighting and paintwork was redesigned to promote long-term sustainability. Additionally, mandatory seismic, accessibility and infrastructural upgrades were carried out to bring the club to modern standards.

“The biggest improvements made to the club have transformed the experience for members and guests,” said Linné, a UCLA alumna. “It has been wonderful to see the club and campus landscape brought back to life as a vibrant place for scholarly exchange, team building, gathering and informal interaction.”

The team also enlivened the club with aesthetic improvements that embellished the building’s appearance. The club’s exterior, patios, dining room and meeting rooms were redesigned to reinforce the building’s indoor-outdoor connectivity. The team also consulted UCLA Public Art Collection curator emerita Victoria Steele to curate artwork with connections to UCLA’s history to fill the club’s interior.

“We knew that our new art pieces had to be period appropriate, because before, the club wasn’t really connected to its architectural time frame,” said Steele, a longtime club member. “Throughout our curation process, there was a feeling of letting the artwork find you.”

The process of the club’s renovations first began in 2011, when alumni and benefactors Meyer and Renee Luskin gave a significant gift to the university for the construction of a new academic conference center. As a result, some began to consider the demolition of the club and its potential incorporation into the forthcoming new building, leading the Conservancy to place the club on its watchlist.

After opposition from the campus community, it was determined that the club and the new Luskin Conference Center would fulfill separate purposes. While the new conference center could handle large-scale events, the club’s appeal was its status as an intimate venue – something that could only be attainable at the small scale at which it had always operated.

With a $10 million commitment in 2019, UCLA Administration provided the financial basis for their plans. Sherie and Donald Morrison, a distinguished faculty couple, also committed a gift of $1 million — the largest gift ever made to the club. The Morrisons encouraged their friends to donate to the effort, leading to over $4 million being raised, alongside additional donations from the couple.

“UCLA’s leadership deserves enormous credit and thanks for stepping in with $10 million to address the club’s needs and entering into a partnership with the club,” said Linda Sarna, president of the club’s board of governors. “Their commitment galvanized donors like Professors Sherie and Don Morrison. We are immensely grateful for their generosity.”

After the functional and aesthetic renovations were completed, the club reopened n 2022 and continues to be a consistent gathering place for its members, which include UCLA faculty, staff and alumni. Located west of Hilgard Avenue, the building has hosted a myriad of events, including conferences, banquets and dinners. It has also historically served as a place for professors from different academic disciplines to socialize on a daily basis.

“Whether we’re from south campus or north campus, in the club, we’re a community of people who care deeply about the mission of UCLA, and work hard to live up to it every day,” said Stephen Cederbaum, professor emeritus and member of the club’s board of governors.

The Club was presented with its Preservation Award during the Los Angeles Conservancy’s ceremony at the Egyptian Theatre. In attendance to receive the award were Linné, Violich, Buzz Yudell, Sharlene Silverman and Bernardo Frias of Moore Ruble Yudell Architects and Planners, with Peter E. Hendrickson, Heggen, R. Michael Rich, Curthoys, Steele, Sarna and Cederbaum from UCLA. Other award recipients included Glendora’s Rubel Castle Historic District and the Bailey House in the Hollywood Hills.