Great music can come from anywhere, and UCLA Library’s Resonate: A Call for Scores is helping contemporary composers bring their creative visions to life and share them with new audiences.

This year, the global competition received 744 submissions from 555 composers representing 51 countries across six continents. Four were selected for top honors, each earning a $1,000 prize, along with a professional recording of their composition’s live premiere in 2027. One received an honorable mention.

Organized by UCLA’s Walter H. Rubsamen Music Library and supported by a UCLA Global Research Award grant, Resonate welcomes composers of all ages, nationalities and career stages, with submissions to the free-to-enter contest reviewed by an independent panel. This year’s competition panel was overseen by UCLA professor of music performance David Kaplan, along with Decoda, a U.S.–based contemporary music ensemble, and Contemporary Music Ensemble SORI, based in South Korea.

The ensembles will perform the compositions of the following honorees:

Daniel Sabzghabaei

The composer and vocalist received the Decoda Prize for “Residues I. Ostinato.” Sabzghabaei, a GATES Postdoctoral Fellow at Université Grenoble Alpes in France, finds inspiration in Persian musical traditions and memory, and his winning composition draws on songs passed down by his father, particularly singer Delkash’s interpretation of Ali Tajvidi’s “Ātash-e Kārevān” (“Caravan Fire”). “I’ve admired Decoda for years,” he said, “and I’m thrilled that this prize will bring us together through UCLA’s vital Resonate initiative.”

Henri Colombat

A composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Paris, Colombat received the Ensemble SORI Prize for “Zoetrope III. Weft". Inspired by the zoetrope, an early animation device, the composition uses speed and repetition to create shifting layers of sound.

Ella Kaale

A Los Angeles–based composer and master’s student at the USC Thornton School of Music, Kaale received a Student and Early Career Prize for “drought sculptures.” The work draws inspiration from the desert sculpture garden at Bombay Beach, California, and examines human interactions with the environment.

Nathaniel Parks

Parks, a Los Angeles–based composer and doctoral student at USC, received a Student and Early Career Prize for “and by opening up". The composition explores connection and community by treating the ensemble as a single instrument whose individual parts remain in dialogue.

Joel Järventausta

A Finland-based composer and recipient of the 2026 Teosto Prize, Järventausta received an honorable mention for “Bells & Echoes.” The work was inspired by Finnish artist Akseli Gallen-Kallela’s drawing “Hävitys,” which depicts a destroyed church bell.

Beyond the competition itself, Resonate 2026 includes a research collaboration with Kathleen DeLaurenti and Hyo Eun (Heather) Ahn of Johns Hopkins University exploring what motivates composers to participate, the barriers they face in publishing their music and how libraries can help their works reach new audiences.

Participating composers could elect to contribute their scores to the UCLA Library’s Contemporary Music Score Collection. A total of 602 scores were designated for inclusion in the open-access collection, including works by Colombat and Parks that are now available online.

“Resonate 2026 marks another major milestone for the Contemporary Music Score Collection, as it has now seen 1.1 million uses,” said Matthew Vest, UCLA Library’s music inquiry and research librarian. “It is gratifying to see the collection and participating composers receive this attention.”