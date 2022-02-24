UCLA Broadcast Studio

Depicting a history of excellence, struggle and inspiration, while creating a genuine feeling of belonging that let’s someone feel at ease with their guard down is not an easy assignment. Fourth-year UCLA art student Maia Hadaway had a special idea to accomplish that when she created the mural for the UCLA Black Bruin Resource Center. Remembering the comforting feeling of spotting her friends at lunch, Hadaway started by depicting a cafeteria-like setting for her vision.

“When I would go to the lunch room, that’s when I would feel like I could take a breather. I would see my people,” said Hadaway, who unveiled her work at the center’s opening in September 2021.