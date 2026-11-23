The day before Dr. Eve Glazier lost her father, his geriatrician at UCLA, Dr. David Reuben, spent time visiting with him. When it was time to go, Reuben said, “I’ll miss you,” to her father, who nodded as Glazier looked over at him. “It was just this extraordinary moment because I didn't know how my dad was going to take that,” she said. “It meant that death was imminent and it was time to leave this world.”

Glazier, clinical professor for the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and president of the UCLA Health Faculty Practice Group, recounted this deeply personal memory on an episode of her podcast, “Medically Speaking with Dr. Eve Glazier,” during which Reuben was her guest.

What was especially touching is that Reuben was Glazier’s attending physician and teacher while she was a resident at UCLA. In that moment, it was clear that while her father did not have much time left, he mattered to both his family and the physician who cared for him.

Glazier says she felt the experience of being a student, a physician and a daughter watching someone care for her beloved father — all in one moment — something she tries to capture with her UCLA Health podcast. She emphasizes that medicine and the human relationships through which it is delivered are equally important.

An unorthodox path to medicine and leadership

Glazier, who was born at the Center for Health Sciences before it became Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, has a lifelong connection to UCLA. She grew up in North Hollywood and attended UC Berkeley to study dance and comparative literature. When she fell ill and was forced to take a break from school, Glazier realized she was interested in medicine. “I was in the hospital for several weeks and received the most wonderful care, but I still had to go home and rehabilitate,” she said. “I realized I wanted to give back that kind of care to other people.”

Glazier moved back to Los Angeles after graduation and completed her pre-med requirements at UCLA Extension while working as a waitress and bartender. She received her M.D. from Columbia University before returning to UCLA as an internal medicine resident.

Since then, Glazier has built a primary care practice and earned an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, in addition to managing her podcast, maintaining her leadership role and co-authoring a nationally syndicated column called Ask the Doctors with her colleague, Dr. Elizabeth Ko.

Glazier’s day-to-day is a mix of personal patient care and leadership. At the Faculty Practice Group, she works with clinical teams to improve how care is delivered and helps guide UCLA’s large health system, its administration and operations. As a clinician, Glazier says she enjoys getting to know her patients over time and understanding their health in the context of their lives and identities — like telling a good story.

Every great story deserves a podcast episode

“Medically Speaking” came about while Glazier was hiking with a friend and brainstorming ways to help the public understand complicated health information. Patients want reliable expertise but also need compassionate connection, she says, and medical terminology can feel out of reach. “I don’t think you should have to go to medical school to understand how your body works,” Glazier said.

She recently interviewed one of Taylor Swift’s backup singers, Jeslyn Gorman, who was diagnosed with breast cancer while touring with the artist, along with members of her care team, including radiation oncologist Dr. Susan McCloskey, breast surgeon Dr. Jennifer Baker and medical oncologist Dr. Aashini K. Master.

Having a patient and her doctors together in one episode allowed listeners to hear how treatment decisions connect to someone’s real life — in Gorman’s case, fertility, work and the art of expression.

Glazier says her mind is “blown” by the depth of commitment and compassion her guests, mostly UCLA Health physicians, show toward their patients. She is determined to make the experts who visit her podcast feel accessible to the public and wants her listeners to know that they should expect to receive the same level of care, compassion and high standards from the physicians who treat them.

When the podcast enters the exam room

The podcast also integrates with Glazier’s clinical practice: Patients often use podcast episodes to ask questions about their own health or suggest topics they would like to hear about. She sometimes directs them to certain episodes that are relevant to their health issues and refers them for medical appointments with some of her expert guests.

Glazier believes in shared decision-making between patients and physicians, and encourages her patients to have an ongoing dialogue with her. If her patients think something isn’t working for them, she wants to know. “I appreciate it when my patients push back and tell me they don't understand what I’m saying,” she said. “It matters that they feel comfortable enough to share in the decision-making, and it’s our job as physicians to make room for that kind of honesty.”

Make new mistakes

Glazier is motivated by a love for learning and takes inspiration wherever she can. She credits her mentor, Dr. Alan Fogelman, former chair of the department of medicine, who told her to “make new mistakes.” This advice has inspired her to approach new challenges with courage while understanding that mistakes can help people improve.

For instance, after Dr. Katie Hu discussed East-West medicine on the podcast, Glazier took on a new challenge: She applied to — and was accepted as — a scholar at the UCLA Health Center for East-West Medicine.

Glazier is eager to learn new things because she wants to help people move forward. Be it explaining a diagnosis, helping leadership solve a problem or tackling an idea on her podcast that listeners identify with, she wants to make sure people feel informed and cared for.