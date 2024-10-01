When Erick Zerecero transferred to UCLA as an undergraduate, he thought he would have to conform to be a scientist in academia. It wasn’t long before he found he could just be himself.

Now nearing the completion of his Ph.D. in the UCLA Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, the double Bruin is not just a scientist, but also an educator and mentor for students in STEM.

And with his love for local Chicano culture, punk rock, art and social justice, Zerecero has also established himself as a skilled photographer — aka Zer Ghoul — who’s gaining attention for his edgy portraits that brings to light subcultures within Los Angeles’ Latino communities.

Over the past year, his photography has been featured in several Los Angeles galleries. Last year, the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center presented Zer Ghoul’s work, “Be in the Moment: Portraits From L.A. Lowrider Goth and Punk Cultures,” as part of its series highlighting diverse Latino communities across the United States.

“Erick’s exhibit provides an intimate and authentic glimpse into vibrant segments of Los Angeles communities,” center director Veronica Terriquez said. “Through his striking black-and-white photography, he beautifully captures the intersections of Chicano lowrider culture, alongside goth and punk subcultures.”

Zerecero’s photographs convey a strong sense of humanity and soul, reflecting the respect he has for his subjects — and how well he connects with them.

“I want to push back on ideas that are ingrained in people that misrepresent what a person is,” he said. “Through my photography, I want to show the beauty of people I know that go to these events and show how they are able to carry their culture with so much pride … and represent these cultures through a lens of beauty and respect.”

Birth of Zer Ghoul

Growing up, Zerecero enjoyed taking photographs at backyard punk shows around Los Angeles. But it wasn’t until a few years ago, when his older brother urged him to take his photography more seriously, that Zerecero bought a decent camera.

P. Barber Zerecero with his car, handed down from his grandfather, now a collaborative labor of love.

He started bringing it to lowrider cruises across Los Angeles, where he met seasoned photographers who became mentors, nurturing his confidence and talent.

“What’s more L.A. than a lowrider?” Zerecero said. “Maybe the Dodgers, but I think lowriders just say ‘L.A.’ It’s about community, family, respect and time together.”

He also began documenting L.A.’s longstanding zoot suit “pachuco” culture, as well as the local goth and punk music scenes.

Soon, event promoters called to ask him to photograph different bands, including some with worldwide recognition. As he became known for his photography, he felt a connection with his grandfather, who once made a living as a portrait photographer in Mexico City.

“I was backstage at a music festival, where I was given an all-access wristband to take photos of the crowd,” Zerecero said. “Knowing my grandpa would be so happy to see me in this moment, I had to put down my camera — and I started to cry.”

Growing up: Mexico City to L.A.

As a child, Zerecero and his family took trips from Mexico City to visit relatives in Los Angeles, where he’d watch American movies and MTV at his grandmother’s house and drive along palm tree-lined boulevards with his tios.

J. Barber Choi Zerecero at the University of California’s marine field station in French Polynesia.

But when he was 12, his grandfather was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer, with a few months to live. Zerecero and his mom moved to Los Angeles to help take care of her father.

“I had to learn English quickly to communicate with the nurses — explaining medical terms, what was happening to my grandpa, then reporting back to my mom, grandma, aunts and uncles, which was kind of crazy,” Zerecero said. “I was so little at the time.”

He enrolled in the local school and was shocked by what he found. It was different from what he had imagined based on Hollywood movies.

“I started to become more aware of the color of my skin, where I was walking, what I was doing, what I was wearing … there were gangs where I was growing up,” he said. “And I didn’t have to think about these things when I lived in Mexico City.”

He also had to learn to be street-smart while working hard to earn good grades. Outside of school, he fell in love with punk rock and backyard punk shows.

An outstanding and undocumented student

“People would judge me in high school for the way I dressed, but I was smart and dedicated, because my parents told me it was my job to do well in school,” he said.

As an outstanding student, Zerecero — with dyed green hair, tight pants and a studded vest — was selected to be part of his school’s peer college counseling program.

J. Barber Choi Zerecero scuba diving.

The peer counselors spent a weekend at UCLA, where they stayed in dorms and were introduced to college life. The campus opened Zerecero’s eyes to a world of possibilities, but he knew there would be barriers to entry.

While caring for his grandfather, Zerecero had overstayed his visa, becoming an undocumented citizen. He couldn’t move forward with his friends, who were getting driver’s licenses and figuring out how to afford college.

Several high school teachers encouraged him to start community college. He enrolled as a political science major at El Camino College and got involved in community organizing to advance state bills that could help students like himself afford higher education.

Then, a science class changed his academic trajectory. He loved learning about organisms and how things work in nature, so he decided to pursue an undergraduate degree in environmental science.

Around this time, state bills passed that would allow undocumented students to apply for school funding. Zerecero could finally apply to transfer to a four-year college.

“I never thought I would get into UCLA, but a friend that I encouraged to apply to UCLA ‘for fun’ a couple years earlier encouraged me to do the same,” he said. “And we both got in!”

UCLA transfer student to Ph.D. marine scientist

Zerecero transferred to UCLA and enrolled as an environmental science major with a concentration in conservation. After coming to campus, a new immigration policy — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA — passed, bringing relief to him and others with a good citizenship record.

“I felt extremely proud to be at UCLA,” he said. “But I didn’t get in for my good looks. I had to work hard, and they had to see me as somebody who could succeed here.”

Outside of class, he’d meet with his professors to learn more about topics discussed in class. In one fateful conversation, marine science professor Paul Barber told him about a summer research opportunity with the Diversity Project. Zerecero eagerly applied.

J. Barber-Choi Zerecero, center, with his family at the opening of his photography exhibit at the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center.

The experience he had that summer led him to consider a graduate degree in marine science.

“Through the Diversity Project, I found my space,” he said. “I finally felt at home.”

After conducting research for another year, Zerecero was accepted to the Ph.D. program in UCLA’s ecology and evolutionary biology department.

For his thesis, Zerecero studies microscopic marine organisms, called toxic dinoflagellates, that are associated with degrading coral reefs in French Polynesia. Since these organisms are known to contaminate fish and cause severe food poisoning, he hopes his research will inform conservation measures that will not only protect coral reefs but also the health of islanders whose sustenance depends on locally caught fish.

Finding a niche in academia

After completing his doctorate, Zerecero says he’d like to teach science “especially working with nontraditional students and students like me.” He has already been mentoring undergraduates and local high school students in STEM.

UCLA undergraduate Yelenny Hernandez says Zerecero went “above and beyond” in offering support and guidance as a teaching assistant.

“The deep roots he has in his community and identity made him someone we could look up to,” she said. “He brought his genuine self into every interaction and created an environment where everyone felt included and supported. Watching him navigate his Ph.D. while being an active part of our class made me feel inspired, knowing that someone who shares a similar background could achieve so much in such a demanding field.”

Zerecero credits his family — and community — for his success in education and photography.

“My family really encouraged me to do what I love, and to fight for what was important to me,” he said. “I followed my heart, even though doors were closed for me, and I wasn’t allowed to be in certain spaces. I found a way to be where I needed to be, to get my education, and make my family proud.”