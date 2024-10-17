Since early in 2024, the Election 360 newsletter has been tracking the issues around the November presidential election and drawing on the expertise of UCLA faculty members on pivotal campaign-related topics.

Read all the newsletters below and check for new ones in the next few weeks.

Election 360: Immigration policy vs. immigrant policy

Oct. 9, 2024

UCLA sociologist Roger Waldinger says that immigration is an issue that inherently works to the advantage of Republicans.

Election 360: Guess who builds affordable housing?

Oct. 3, 2024

UCLA sociologist Cecilia Menjivar discusses how the Republican ticket has blamed immigrants for many of the country’s woes, including a lack of affordable housing.

Election 360: Women of color in the 2024 election

Sept. 19, 2024

A free UCLA webinar provides insights into the evolving dynamics of American democracy and the influential role of women of color in the political process.

Election 360: Gen Z after the Trump–Harris debate

Sept. 12, 2024

UCLA psychologist Yalda Uhls says young voters are moving away from old paradigms and polarization when it comes to how they think about politics and want to vote.

Election 360: Decoding Harris’ and Trump’s words and gestures

Sept. 6, 2024

As we near the presidential candidate debate, take a look at analyses by UCLA professors Norma Mendoza-Denton and Daniel Treisman.

Election 360: Key facts about Latino voters and the 2024 election

Aug. 29, 2024

New UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute briefs focus on the diverse demographic makeup of the Latino electorate in key swing states.

Election 360: Exploring the presidential candidates’ economic policies

Aug. 22, 2024

UCLA law professor Kimberly Clausing looks at the potential national and global impacts of the economic proposals making headlines.

Election 360: Kamala Harris’ campaign and the ‘war against woke’ backlash

Aug. 1, 2024

UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw, an expert on civil rights and constitutional law, weighs in on how the right and left view the candidate.

Election 360: Election misinformation on social media

July 18, 2024

After the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, social media rumors quickly transformed into conspiracy theories on both sides of the political spectrum.

Election 360: Immigration reform and Democrats in Congress

April 3, 2024

UCLA political scientist Chris Tausanovitch says immigration reform and what happens at the border will continue to be major talking points for both parties.

Election 360: Immigration and the border

Feb. 13, 2024

Immigration is the top voter issue. But UCLA experts say the news media often overlook the bigger issues surrounding immigration and the border.