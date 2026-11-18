While exciting and full of promise, the path to retirement can sometimes be unexpectedly bumpy. To help navigate the road to this next life chapter, the UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center — in partnership with UCLA’s Campus Human Resources (CHR) — is offering a four-part workshop series designed for staff who are within five years of retirement. All four sessions will be held on Zoom.

You are encouraged to register for all four classes. However, if you have already taken CHR’s “Planning Your UC Retirement” workshop, you do not need to register for the first session.

For questions about registration, curriculum or other general questions, please contact Ayesha Dixon, director of the UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center, at [email protected].

Session 1: UC Retirement Plan

Friday, January 15, 2027, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Click here to register.

A CHR representative will discuss the UC retirement process, including UC Retirement Plan payment options and survivor benefits. This session will help you understand your UC retirement benefits and the steps needed to retire. Participants will receive a step-by-step overview of how to apply through UCRAYS, create a personal retirement profile, submit benefit elections and prepare required documentation within retirement timelines.

Session 2: UC Retiree Health and Welfare Benefits

Friday, January 22, 2027, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Click here to register.

This session will help you understand your health and welfare benefits in retirement, including retiree health eligibility, UC contributions and premiums. Topics also include Medicare enrollment and coordination with UC medical plans, health coverage for eligible survivors, and options for continuing or converting other insurance benefits.

Session 3: Preparing Financially for Retirement

Friday, January 29, 2027, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Click here to register.

You may be planning and saving for retirement, but how do you know that you won’t outlive your assets? In the first half of the workshop, you’ll learn about the greatest financial risks retirees face and be introduced to an online income planning tool that will project income and expenses throughout your retirement. In the second half, you will learn more about Social Security benefits’ role as part of a retirement income strategy, including eligibility, benefits calculations and spousal benefits.

Session 4: Work/Life Transitions

Friday, February 5, 2027, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Click here to register.

In this session, you will learn strategies and campus resources to help staff navigate life beyond work, explore new interests and stay connected in retirement. While you may have put a lot of effort into preparing financially for retirement, how much thought have you given to preparing for the nonfinancial aspects of this new life phase? Retirement is a major life transition that can bring unexpected changes to self-perception, relationships with family/friends and many other aspects of your life. During this interactive session, learn about strategies to make this your best life chapter and hear from retirees who will share their experiences transitioning into retirement.