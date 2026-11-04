Navigating college life can come with a steep learning curve, but Bruins have a rich network to help them find their footing. At UCLA, new student advisors, or NSAs, are among the first to guide incoming undergraduates on their path forward.

After spending the summer acclimating new Bruins during new student orientation, these fellow undergrads, who work with UCLA’s New Student and Transition Programs, are uniquely positioned to offer valuable advice on balancing academic demands, making friends, and adjusting to life on campus and in Los Angeles.

In the series premiere of the UCLA College’s new podcast, “Undergrad Extras,” NSAs share practical wisdom, insider advice and their own personal stories to help students thrive throughout their entire college journey.

Enjoy the moment

Fourth-year student Danny Linares is studying geography, with minors in urban and regional studies and in film and television, and hopes to pursue a master’s degree in urban planning after graduating next June. His biggest piece of advice for his fellow Bruins is to slow down and avoid the trap of trying to do everything all at once.

“Just really immerse yourself in being here and not losing sight of where you are because to be here is special,” Linares said.

He also recommends students familiarize themselves with UCLA websites and resources so they’re easier to find when needed. His top pick is Be Well Bruin, a one-stop shop that outlines the different health and wellness, academic, financial, and social resources available to support students during their time at UCLA.

“You never know what the four years are going to bring you,” Linares said. “You never know what you might need in support, and these [resources] are really good to have in the back pocket.”

Give yourself grace

Audrey Melendez is a second-year biochemistry student planning to attend medical school to become an oncologist. She recognizes that transitioning to UCLA’s quarter system can be tough for many students, and she emphasizes the importance of being patient with yourself and tapping into the many resources on campus that can help in navigating academic challenges.

“I know that UCLA is a very different environment from coming from a semester system from a majority of schools, whether you're coming from community college or straight out of high school,” she said. “I would say give yourself grace for that first test. Maybe you didn't do well, but it's OK. You know, you could come back and just always have that growth mindset.”

In addition to the oft-cited office hours visit, Melendez encourages students to check out resources like the Undergraduate Writing Center, the Academic Advancement Program, departmental advisors and drop-in help at the Student Math Center.

And outside of academics? Get involved.

“That’s what makes your time at UCLA so amazing and so memorable,” Melendez said. “Go to those UCLA–USC football games. Go to those different club events. Be involved. Get into research, find your interests.”

Find resilience

Samuel Liu, a third-year student double majoring in philosophy and in education and social transformation, hopes to work as an international school teacher or lawyer. Drawing from his own undergraduate experience, Liu encourages students to confront imposter syndrome and view setbacks as part of growth.

“Definitely do not be afraid of failure,” he said. “It can feel like the first moment you make a mistake — you fail a class or get rejected from a job — it can feel like the whole world is crashing in your first year. But really, having the resilience bouncing back [is key].”

Liu points to UCLA’s network of support systems, including resident assistants in on-campus housing and more than 1,300 campus clubs, as essential tools for building connections and overcoming challenges.

“No matter what happens, whether it's like rejection or hardship, stay strong through it,” Liu said. “Remember that it's a non-linear path to success.”