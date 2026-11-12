The Council for Advancement and Support of Education, or CASE, a global nonprofit association dedicated to educational advancement professionals, has recognized several UCLA communications, marketing and special events projects in its 2026 regional “best of” list.

Eight projects earned top spots on the Best of District VII Awards roundup in several categories:

The UCLA Strategic Communications team was honored in two categories, including the writing category for UCLA Magazine’s “The History of Nell Irvin Painter” and the communications initiatives category for its Research Powers Progress multichannel campaign.

The UCLA Alumni Association, also recognized nationally by CASE with a gold award earlier this year, was honored in the digital communications category for its Do You Know UCLA? social media campaign and again for its Reimagining the Class of 2025 campaign in the alumni relations initiatives category. UCLA Alumni’s half-day event Radical Kinship in Action, in partnership with Homeboy Industries, earned national recognition from CASE with a gold award earlier this year and was also awarded in the special events category.

The UCLA College, which was awarded a national bronze award from CASE earlier this year in the online magazine category, was awarded again with a Best of District VII Award for State of Mind, published with UCLA Newsroom, a kaleidoscopic view of the ongoing, enduring impact of UCLA College thinkers, leaders and innovators. The College was also recognized in the promotional video on a shoestring budget category after winning a bronze award for “UCelebrate Bats This Spooky Season!” earlier this year and for its “Anastasia Pipi on the quantum mind” video explainer in the news and research video category.

Congratulations to all of our campus award winners!