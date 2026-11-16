The world's biggest sporting event is coming to Los Angeles in 2028, and Bruins have a chance to be part of the action.

Applications are open for the LA28 Volunteer Crew, which will support the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. As UCLA prepares to serve as the Olympic and Paralympic Village, members of the Bruin community can apply to be considered for Games-time volunteer opportunities on campus.

Volunteers will play an essential role, supporting everything from guest services and operations to communications, wayfinding and other Games activities. Whether at UCLA or other venues, volunteering offers a unique opportunity to experience the Games firsthand and showcase Bruin pride on the global stage.

How Bruins can apply

UCLA's dedicated volunteer application pathway is available to students, faculty, staff, alumni and UCLA Retirees Association members. Currently active students, faculty and staff can find UCLA’s access code, application instructions and on the university's 2028 volunteer webpage for the campus community.

Alumni and retirees will receive information about accessing the application through their respective UCLA communications channels.

Applicants can then use the code to apply through the LA28 volunteer portal. Those using UCLA's dedicated access code will undergo eligibility verification to confirm their university affiliation.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Be proficient in English.

Be available for at least 10 nonconsecutive shifts of approximately eight hours each during the Olympic or Paralympic volunteer period.

LA28 administers the LA28 Volunteer Program and makes all final selections and assignments. Using UCLA's access code does not guarantee selection or placement at UCLA. LA28 does not give priority based on when an application is submitted.

Additional volunteering information specific to the UCLA community is available on the UCLA 2028 website. Questions about the LA28 volunteer application process can be directed to [email protected].

With the Games approaching, volunteering offers Bruins a chance to help make LA28 an unforgettable experience while showcasing UCLA and Los Angeles to the world.