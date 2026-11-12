Nine games, nine wins, sole possession of the Big Ten’s top spot and a No. 4 national ranking — what a difference a year can make. Just like that, a UCLA football season few could have imagined is now looking like one for the history books.

Under first-year head coach Bob Chesney, the Bruins have gone from what many expected would be a rebuilding period for the program — they finished last year 3–9 — to what is undoubtedly the biggest surprise in college sports. And with a potential College Football Playoff berth in sight, all eyes will be on UCLA as they face Illinois at the Rose Bowl on Friday, Nov. 13, in a nationally televised Big Ten showdown.

A victory would give the Bruins their 10th victory of the season, tying the school’s record, preserve their unbeaten sheet and keep them among the elite in the CFP rankings; the program’s current No. 4 position is its highest since the rankings debuted in 2014.

A renaissance for UCLA Athletics

The Bruins’ remarkable run has been powered by a stifling defense, a dominant offensive line, a potent rushing attack, and a new energy and culture under Chesney, who has quickly transformed the Bruins into contenders since arriving in Westwood last December.

“It was not by accident. It was purposefully done,” Chesney told reporters at a press conference earlier this week, reflecting on how that change in culture — including assembling like-minded players willing to work hard together, focus on details, remain positive and relentlessly pursue improvement — has led to one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college football. “That ultimately is, to me, what leads us to where we are here today.”

And football isn't the only reason to celebrate. For the first time since 1999, UCLA's football team, men's basketball team and women's basketball team — who captured their first national championship last season — are all ranked among the nation's top 10 in the Associated Press polls. UCLA is one of just two schools in the country to have all three programs in the top 10.

Rose Bowl: A raffle for free student tuition

If an undefeated season isn’t enough incentive to head to Pasadena, Friday's football game comes with an extra perk for students: Two UCLA undergraduates will each win the equivalent of one quarter of in-state tuition, courtesy of Champion of Westwood, UCLA’s official name, image and likeness collective. To be eligible, students must check in through BruWin Rewards and stay for the entire game. Admission is free for students, who can claim their tickets online.

“We have an exciting team led by Bob Chesney and a lot of momentum surrounding UCLA Athletics,” said Tim Harris, UCLA’s new CEO and director of athletics. “Now it's time for our students to help set the standard. Arrive early. Be loud. Be relentless."

Kickoff against Illinois is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the game airing nationally on FOX. The Bruins have just three games remaining, with two home games, including their Nov. 28 Rose Bowl showdown against USC.