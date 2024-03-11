Newsroom’s top videos: Wooden’s stamp on history, Bruinettes pride and more
Discover how UCLA greats past and present celebrated former men's basketball coach John Wooden, how doctoral student AJ Addae is working to open the doors for more people of color to pursue careers in clinical research and development, impact of AI on scientific research and more.
A ‘masterpiece’ of a day: Hundreds gather to honor John Wooden
(Feb. 24, 2024) Former players, coaches, family, post office officials and Chancellor Gene Block — as the U.S. Postal Service issued its Forever stamp commemorating the late, legendary UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden, who personally responded to thousands of letters and requests for autographed copies of his famed Pyramid of Success. “In his 99 years, he used a lot of U.S. postage stamps,” said Wooden’s granddaughter, Christy Impelman. “This honor today is a reflection of the way he lived his entire life.” Read more.
Bruinettes bring pillar of the HBCU experience to UCLA
(Feb. 20, 2024) “We need to put ourselves out there more so we can have the representation that we ultimately want on campus.” While danceline groups have been a large part of the cultural experience at historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, they have been slow to emerge at other institutions. Since their debut last September, the Bruinettes have carved out a new space for Black representation in student performances.Learn more and watch highlights.
“Your Voice Matters Too”: AJ Addae on inclusivity in the cosmetics industry
(Feb. 10, 2024) AJ Addae, a doctoral student in chemistry and the founder of SULA LABS, conducts trailblazing research and development on solutions for chronic skin conditions and the efficacy of over-the-counter skin products for people of color. While cosmetics marketing has become more diverse, clinical testing faces an inclusivity gap. Read more.
Great ape children poke and run from adults, like humans
(Feb. 16, 2024) A UCLA-led team of scientists has observed that all species of great apes — orangutans, chimpanzees, bonobos and gorillas — engage in playful teasing and mildly harassing behavior to provoke a response in adults or attract their attention, much like human children. Learn more.
Beloved classics and seldom-seen titles set for UCLA Festival of Preservation
(Feb. 22, 2024) Thirty-five titles, including 10 features, four television programs and over a dozen shorts, will showcase the breadth of moving image history in the UCLA Film & Television Archive’s collections, which are second in size only to the U.S. Library of Congress. This year’s UCLA Festival of Preservation runs from April 5–7, at the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum at UCLA. Learn more.
“Really going to change the way we do things”: AI's impact on academic research
(Feb. 24, 2024) How might artificial intelligence be utilized in academic research? More than 150 UCLA faculty, staff, postdocs, graduate and undergraduate students explored related issues during the Research in the Age of AI Symposium, diving into topics such as the use of AI to prevent homelessness, predict landslides and understand human genetic diseases. Learn more.