Thirty-eight UCLA faculty members and researchers have been named among the world’s most influential scholars in the sciences and social sciences.

The annual Highly Cited Researchers list, compiled by the international data and analytics firm Clarivate, identifies scholars whose work has been cited most often in papers published by other researchers in their fields over the past decade. Those chosen for the 2024 list have authored multiple studies that rank in the top 1% in the number of scholarly citations worldwide.

“We celebrate these Highly Cited Researchers whose exceptional and community-wide influence shapes the future of science, technology and academia globally,” said Bar Veinstein, president of academia and government at Clarivate. “We honor not just their scientific achievement but their impact on driving innovation and addressing wider societal challenges to help transform our world.”

Overall, 6,636 researchers from 59 nations and regions were recognized this year, representing just 0.1% of the global research community. The U.S. had the most scholars on the list — with an exceptionally high concentration from California — followed by mainland China, the U.K., Germany and Australia.

Current UCLA researchers named to the 2024 list, along with their primary field or fields of study, are:

Nasim Annabi, chemical and biomolecular engineering

Aditya Bardia, medicine

Matthew Budoff, medicine

Jun Chen, bioengineering

Timothy Cloughesy, medicine

Giovanni Coppola, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences

Michelle Craske, psychology

Xiangfeng Duan, inorganic chemistry

Bruce Dunn, materials science and engineering

David Eisenberg, biochemistry

Richard Finn, medicine

Gregg Fonarow, medicine

Edward Garon, medicine

Daniel Geschwind, neurology

Jonathan Goldman, medicine

Sander Greenland, statistics and epidemiology

Ron Hays, health policy and management

Steve Horvath, biostatistics and human genetics

Elaine Hsiao, integrative biology

Yu Huang, materials science and engineering

Riki Kawaguchi, neuroscience

Baljit Khakh, physiology and neurobiology

Yuzhang Li, chemical and biomolecular engineering

Aldons Lusis, medicine

Carol Mangione, medicine

Emeran Mayer, neurobiology

Ilan Meyer, law

Bengt Muthen, education

Aydogan Ozcan, electrical engineering

Mason Porter, mathematics

Antoni Ribas, medicine

Yair Rivenson, electrical and computer engineering

Lawren Sack, ecology and evolutionary biology

Michael Sofroniew, neurobiology

Marc Suchard, human genetics

Tommaso Treu, physics and astronomy

Zev Wainberg, medicine

Yang Yang, materials science and engineering

Read the full Clarivate Highly Cited Researchers press release.