Thirty-eight UCLA faculty members and researchers have been named among the world’s most influential scholars in the sciences and social sciences.
The annual Highly Cited Researchers list, compiled by the international data and analytics firm Clarivate, identifies scholars whose work has been cited most often in papers published by other researchers in their fields over the past decade. Those chosen for the 2024 list have authored multiple studies that rank in the top 1% in the number of scholarly citations worldwide.
“We celebrate these Highly Cited Researchers whose exceptional and community-wide influence shapes the future of science, technology and academia globally,” said Bar Veinstein, president of academia and government at Clarivate. “We honor not just their scientific achievement but their impact on driving innovation and addressing wider societal challenges to help transform our world.”
Overall, 6,636 researchers from 59 nations and regions were recognized this year, representing just 0.1% of the global research community. The U.S. had the most scholars on the list — with an exceptionally high concentration from California — followed by mainland China, the U.K., Germany and Australia.
Current UCLA researchers named to the 2024 list, along with their primary field or fields of study, are:
Nasim Annabi, chemical and biomolecular engineering
Aditya Bardia, medicine
Matthew Budoff, medicine
Jun Chen, bioengineering
Timothy Cloughesy, medicine
Giovanni Coppola, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
Michelle Craske, psychology
Xiangfeng Duan, inorganic chemistry
Bruce Dunn, materials science and engineering
David Eisenberg, biochemistry
Richard Finn, medicine
Gregg Fonarow, medicine
Edward Garon, medicine
Daniel Geschwind, neurology
Jonathan Goldman, medicine
Sander Greenland, statistics and epidemiology
Ron Hays, health policy and management
Steve Horvath, biostatistics and human genetics
Elaine Hsiao, integrative biology
Yu Huang, materials science and engineering
Riki Kawaguchi, neuroscience
Baljit Khakh, physiology and neurobiology
Yuzhang Li, chemical and biomolecular engineering
Aldons Lusis, medicine
Carol Mangione, medicine
Emeran Mayer, neurobiology
Ilan Meyer, law
Bengt Muthen, education
Aydogan Ozcan, electrical engineering
Mason Porter, mathematics
Antoni Ribas, medicine
Yair Rivenson, electrical and computer engineering
Lawren Sack, ecology and evolutionary biology
Michael Sofroniew, neurobiology
Marc Suchard, human genetics
Tommaso Treu, physics and astronomy
Zev Wainberg, medicine
Yang Yang, materials science and engineering
Read the full Clarivate Highly Cited Researchers press release.