Thirty-nine UCLA faculty members have earned a place among the world's most influential scientists and social scientists, underscoring the global reach and impact of the university's lifesaving and transformative research. The scholars are part of an elite group representing just one in every 1,000 researchers worldwide.

The annual Highly Cited Researchers list, published by international data and analytics firm Clarivate, recognizes scholars whose work has helped shape research in their respective fields. Honorees have authored multiple papers that rank among the top 1% worldwide in citations over an 11-year period, reflecting how frequently other researchers have drawn on their findings.

“We celebrate the Highly Cited Researchers 2026 for extending the frontiers of knowledge and inspiring scientific and academic progress around the world,” said Bar Veinstein, president of academia and government at Clarivate.

This year's list includes 6,802 researchers from more than 1,200 institutions across 62 countries and regions. As in 2025, the U.S. led the world in highly cited researcher honors, followed by mainland China, the U.K., Germany and Australia.

The current UCLA researchers recognized on the 2026 list, along with their primary fields of study, are:

Aditya Bardia, medicine

Aparna Bhaduri, biological chemistry

Jeremie Calais, medicine

Jun Chen, bioengineering

Timothy Cloughesy, neurology

Giovanni Coppola, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences

Michelle Craske, psychology

Xiangfeng Duan, inorganic chemistry*

Bruce Dunn, materials science and engineering

David Eisenberg, biochemistry

Richard Finn, medicine

Gregg Fonarow, medicine

Edward Garon, medicine

Daniel Geschwind, neurology*

Jonathan Goldman, medicine

Sander Greenland, statistics and epidemiology

Alex Hall, atmospheric and oceanic sciences

Ximin He, materials science and engineering

Steve Horvath, biostatistics and human genetics

Elaine Hsiao, integrative biology

Yu Huang, materials science and engineering*

Michael Irwin, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences

Riki Kawaguchi, neuroscience

Baljit Khakh, physiology and neurobiology

Yuzhang Li, chemical and biomolecular engineering

Ake Lu, geriatrics

Aldons Lusis, medicine

Aydogan Ozcan, electrical engineering

Antoni Ribas, medicine

Yair Rivenson, electrical and computer engineering

Lawren Sack, ecology and evolutionary biology

Michael Sofroniew, neurobiology

Michael Storper, urban planning

Marc Suchard, human genetics

Christopher Tang, business administration

Tommaso Treu, physics and astronomy

Zev Wainberg, medicine

Kang Wang, electrical and computer engineering and materials science

Yang Yang, materials science and engineering, bioengineering

* Researchers recognized in multiple fields.