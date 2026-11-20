Thirty-nine UCLA faculty members have earned a place among the world's most influential scientists and social scientists, underscoring the global reach and impact of the university's lifesaving and transformative research. The scholars are part of an elite group representing just one in every 1,000 researchers worldwide.
The annual Highly Cited Researchers list, published by international data and analytics firm Clarivate, recognizes scholars whose work has helped shape research in their respective fields. Honorees have authored multiple papers that rank among the top 1% worldwide in citations over an 11-year period, reflecting how frequently other researchers have drawn on their findings.
“We celebrate the Highly Cited Researchers 2026 for extending the frontiers of knowledge and inspiring scientific and academic progress around the world,” said Bar Veinstein, president of academia and government at Clarivate.
This year's list includes 6,802 researchers from more than 1,200 institutions across 62 countries and regions. As in 2025, the U.S. led the world in highly cited researcher honors, followed by mainland China, the U.K., Germany and Australia.
The current UCLA researchers recognized on the 2026 list, along with their primary fields of study, are:
Aditya Bardia, medicine
Aparna Bhaduri, biological chemistry
Jeremie Calais, medicine
Jun Chen, bioengineering
Timothy Cloughesy, neurology
Giovanni Coppola, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
Michelle Craske, psychology
Xiangfeng Duan, inorganic chemistry*
Bruce Dunn, materials science and engineering
David Eisenberg, biochemistry
Richard Finn, medicine
Gregg Fonarow, medicine
Edward Garon, medicine
Daniel Geschwind, neurology*
Jonathan Goldman, medicine
Sander Greenland, statistics and epidemiology
Alex Hall, atmospheric and oceanic sciences
Ximin He, materials science and engineering
Steve Horvath, biostatistics and human genetics
Elaine Hsiao, integrative biology
Yu Huang, materials science and engineering*
Michael Irwin, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences
Riki Kawaguchi, neuroscience
Baljit Khakh, physiology and neurobiology
Yuzhang Li, chemical and biomolecular engineering
Ake Lu, geriatrics
Aldons Lusis, medicine
Aydogan Ozcan, electrical engineering
Antoni Ribas, medicine
Yair Rivenson, electrical and computer engineering
Lawren Sack, ecology and evolutionary biology
Michael Sofroniew, neurobiology
Michael Storper, urban planning
Marc Suchard, human genetics
Christopher Tang, business administration
Tommaso Treu, physics and astronomy
Zev Wainberg, medicine
Kang Wang, electrical and computer engineering and materials science
Yang Yang, materials science and engineering, bioengineering
* Researchers recognized in multiple fields.