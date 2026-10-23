Key takeaways Where, when and how to vote. Find information on voting locations, registration requirements, important deadlines and ways to cast your ballot.

Find information on voting locations, registration requirements, important deadlines and ways to cast your ballot. Making an informed decision. Explore UCLA expert insights, election resources and events examining the issues shaping the 2026 midterms.

Explore UCLA expert insights, election resources and events examining the issues shaping the 2026 midterms. Post-election events and analysis. Join UCLA experts for discussions about the results, their implications and what comes next.

Election Day is Nov. 3, and as California prepares for the midterms, here are some ways to make sure your voice is heard. This is a critical moment for eligible voters to shape national politics, with the California governor’s seat open and control of Congress at stake. Numerous local elections and amendment propositions are on this year’s ballot — and Los Angeles will also have the opportunity to elect a new mayor. UCLA experts, scholars and leaders are here to help by providing information and support for our campus community as we perform our civic duty by exercising our right to vote.

Check your eligibility

California’s regular voter registration deadline has already passed. Check that you are registered.

If you missed the registration deadline, California offers conditional voter registration from Oct. 20–Nov. 3. If you are an eligible voter, you can complete the registration process and cast a provisional ballot at a county elections office, vote center or other designated voting location.

Voters have several options for casting their ballots, whether in person, by mail or at an official ballot drop box. UCLA is making the process more convenient with four vote centers on campus (below), while additional locations are available throughout LA County. Here's what you need to know about where to vote, important deadlines and how to make sure your ballot is counted.

UCLA

► De Neve Plaza

Rooms P352 and P353

351 Charles E Young Drive West

Voting period: Oct. 31–Nov. 3

Pre–Election Day hours: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Election Day hours: 7 a.m.–8 p.m.

► Hammer Museum

Annenberg Terrace

10899 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Voting period: Oct. 31–Nov. 3

Pre–Election Day hours: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Election Day hours: 7 a.m.–8 p.m

► Ackerman Union

2nd floor Bruin Reception Room

308 Westwood Plaza

Voting period: Oct. 31–Nov. 3

Pre–Election Day hours: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Election Day hours: 7 a.m.–8 p.m.

► Ackerman Union Location 2

2nd floor, Ackerman Grand Ballroom

308 Westwood Plaza

Voting period: Open only on Nov. 2

Hours: 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

► Off-campus vote centers

Voters can find locations closer to home at the L.A. County vote centers website, which also includes estimated wait times.

► Voting by mail

Registered California voters should automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot. Completed ballots can be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service without postage — including at post offices and through USPS blue boxes.



Ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026, and received by Nov. 10. To help ensure they are postmarked on time, voters are encouraged to mail their ballots at least seven days before the election.

► Dropping off ballots

You can also drop off completed ballots at a secure drop-off location or county elections office.

UCLA’s ballot drop box is located on Westwood Plaza, next to the parking and information kiosk.

Find your nearest official ballot drop box.

Note: Voters returning their ballots on Election Day should use an official ballot drop box or vote center. Those mailing ballots on Election Day should bring them inside a USPS post office and request a hand-stamped postmark to ensure they are postmarked by the deadline.

Unsplash/Jesse Paul

From expert analysis of the issues and candidates to conversations about the future of democracy, UCLA offers a range of resources to help voters navigate the midterm elections. Visit UCLA Newsroom’s Elections page for the latest research, insights and perspectives from campus experts, and explore the discussions and events below for a deeper look at some of the issues shaping this year's vote.

► Watch: What can go wrong and what can go right with November's midterm elections?

The UCLA Law Safeguarding Democracy Project, an initiative that promotes free and fair elections in the U.S., held a webinar Oct. 13 addressing questions and concerns about the November midterm elections. UCLA law professor Richard Hasen moderated a conversation with voting rights advocate Jonathan Diaz, government policy expert Matt Gerner, legal scholar Justin Levitt and UCLA staff attorney Shelby Wayment.

Read more from Hasen and Wayment on UCLA Newsroom.

► Watch: California's 'billionaire tax' and the ecnomonic debate about Proposition 40

UCLA’s California Center for Population Research hosted a conversation about the economic issues and potential implications surrounding California’s proposed billionaire tax, Proposition 40. Moderated by UCLA professors Kirk Stark and Juliana Londoño Vélez, panelists included UCLA law professor Kimberly Clausing, UCLA economics professor Lee Ohanian and UC Berkeley economics professor Emmanuel Saez.

Read a UCLA Newsroom Q&A with Zev Yaroslavsky on the billionaire tax.

► Film screening: 'On Rescuing Democracy and the Rule of Law'

Oct. 22, 6 p.m.

UCLA School of Law, Room 1314

UCLA’s Safeguarding Democracy Project will also be hosting a screening of “On Rescuing Democracy and the Rule of Law,” followed by a Q&A with the film's director, Terry Sanders, and director of the Defending Democracy Clinic at UC Irvine, Paul Hoffman. The film explores the challenges and threats to U.S. democracy, with a special focus on the response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Register to attend the screening.

► The midterm elections: Where things stand and what's at stake

Oct. 29, 6–8 p.m.

UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, Room 2355

UCLA political and election experts will discuss the key races and issues shaping the 2026 midterms, including voter turnout, election security, redistricting, polling and the factors influencing voters’ decisions. Moderated by UCLA political scientist Martin Gilens, the panel will feature six UCLA faculty members and experts from law, public policy, urban planning and political science. Register to attend the discussion.

The conversation won't end when the polls close. UCLA experts will examine what the election results mean for public policy, the environment and the future of democracy, offering insights into both the conduct of the elections and their potential impact in the months and years ahead.

► After the vote: What the 2026 midterms tell us

Nov. 7, 2 p.m.

Hammer Museum

A panel of political scientists and election experts will examine what the midterm results reveal about the nation's political direction, divisions among voters and the outlook for 2028 and beyond, with a particular focus on California. Presented by the Safeguarding Democracy Project and moderated by UCLA law professor Richard Hasen, the discussion will feature Christian Grose of USC, Sara Sadhwani of Pomona College and UCLA political scientist Chris Tausanovitch. Tickets are free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

► Lessons for a warming country

Nov. 9, 5:30 p.m.

UCLA School of Law

This discussion will focus on how midterm results will shape climate politics and environmental policy on a local, state and national level, with a panel of experts that includes UCLA law professor Alejandro Camacho; Marta Segura, director of the UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions; former California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon; and Jon Christensen, director of UCLA's Laboratory for Environmental Narrative Strategies. Register to attend the event.

► Webinar: What the results mean for LGBTQ rights

Nov. 16, noon–1 p.m.

Williams Institute at UCLA

The 2026 midterm elections will determine control of Congress and the fate of many LGBTQ-related state laws around the country. In this webinar, Williams Institute scholars will discuss the election results, voters' beliefs on LGBTQ issues and the impact on future laws and policies.They will be joined by the executive director of One Colorado and the CEO of Rocky Mountain Equality, who will discuss the results of Colorado’s anti-trans ballot initiatives and their implications for the LGBTQ community in the state. Register to attend the event.

► Webinar: Assessing the fairness and integrity of the November elections

Nov. 16, 12:15 p.m.

UCLA School of Law

The Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA will also host a retrospective webinar reflecting on the fairness of midterm administration, joined by speakers Guy Charles (Harvard), Bill Gates (Arizona State University), Tammy Patrick (Election Center), Charles Stewart (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and Susan Stokes (University of Chicago). The conversation will be led by project director and UCLA law professor Richard Hasen. Register to join the conversation.

► The 2026 midterms and what’s next for Latino political power

Nov. 17, 6–8 p.m.

Candela La Brea

The UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Institute will host a post-election discussion examining the influence of Latino voters in the midterms, the issues that shaped voter participation and what the results mean for Latino political engagement and representation. Moderated by journalist Maria Elena Salinas, the panel will feature UCLA political scientist Efrén Pérez, political strategist Mike Madrid and civic engagement expert Lizette Escobedo. Register to attend the event.

Additional resources