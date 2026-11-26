Coach Bob Chesney has spent the past year transforming UCLA football. This week, he was recruiting an army of eager Bruins to help him finish the job.

“We need you now this weekend more than ever,” the first-year head coach told the crowd gathered in Wilson Plaza Monday night for UCLA’s annual Beat ’SC Rally.

With ticket sales pointing to a crowd approaching 80,000 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, Chesney had good reason to be encouraged. After 10 wins — tying a school record — and a shot at a Big Ten title and college football playoff bid, so did the crowd of more than a thousand Bruins who turned out for the festivities.

Organized by the Student Alumni Association, the rally has been a fixture of campus life since 1940. While the festivities have evolved over the decades — the traditional bonfire is now a thing of the past — the rivalry has clearly lost none of its spark.

Courtesy of UCLA Student Alumni Association Turning it up to 11. Student musicians help set the tone for rivalry week with a live performance at the rally in Wilson Plaza.

Indeed, the Bruin spirit was on full display as fans, decked out in blue-and-gold clothing and face paint, joined in eight-claps and cheered on performances by the UCLA Marching Band, Spirit Squad and student musicians. Coach Chesney and members of the football team took the stage, giving fans a chance to show their appreciation for their remarkable season. Students also took part in the traditional “Get the Red Out,” trading in USC-colored clothing or donating food in exchange for a special rivalry-week T-shirt.

Courtesy of UCLA Student Alumni Association A young Bruin gets into the rivalry-week spirit with some blue-and-gold face paint.

Bruins vs. Trojans: The stakes have rarely been higher

Just a season removed from a 3–9 finish, the Bruins have become one of college football’s biggest stories. Despite suffering their first loss of the season last weekend in a double-overtime thriller at Michigan, the 10th-ranked Bruins (10–1) remain in contention for a national championship.

Courtesy of UCLA Student Alumni Association The team behind the dream: Coach Bob Chesney (right) and his players join the rivalry-week festivities.

A victory over the Trojans would give UCLA a program-record 11th regular-season win and send them to the Big Ten Conference championship game on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis. And then there’s the Victory Bell. The 295-pound trophy, painted in the colors of the university that claims it each year, is once again up for grabs as the teams meet for the 96th time in a rivalry dating back to 1929.

Courtesy of UCLA Student Alumni Association Lighting up the night, Bruin style: A laser show adds to the electricity of the Beat ’SC rally in Wilson Plaza.

UCLA Athletics is urging fans to turn the Rose Bowl into a sea of blue, with complimentary rally towels for the first 40,000 spectators as part of a game-day “blue out.” Two UCLA students in attendance will each win a quarter’s worth of in-state tuition.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., with the game broadcast on CBS. Tickets and game-day information are available through UCLA Athletics.