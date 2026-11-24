Since 2023, a multifaceted research initiative has built important connections and collaborations between UCLA and Native American, Indigenous and Pacific Islander communities. The project, Race in the Global Past through Native Lenses, aims to elevate knowledge and scholarship from these communities to transform how history is understood and taught.

Led by Zrinka Stahuljak, director of the UCLA CMRS Center for Early Global Studies, and Shannon Speed, who serves as the Paula Gunn Allen Chair and professor of American Indian studies, anthropology and gender studies, the project has convened 10 workshops. It has also brought community knowledge holders from the Los Angeles-based Indigenous Zapotec community and the Gabrielino-Tongva Native tribes into UCLA classes.

“I am very proud that the grant project has had a social impact beyond the university, in communities and broader publics, connecting Southern California Native communities with Indigenous partners in Peru, New Zealand and French Polynesia,” said Stahuljak, a professor of comparative literature and of European languages and transcultural studies.

Earlier this month, the Fowler Museum at UCLA unveiled “Paths of Memory, Paths of Healing,” a large-scale mural by Olinda Silvano, a Shipibo-Konibo artist and cultural leader in Peru, that was produced during the first grant cycle. The installation of the mural, which will remain on display for 10 years, also marks the next phase of the project, which recently received a two-year grant of $220,000 from the Mellon Foundation.

David Esquivel/UCLA Olinda Silvano stands in front of a mural she created, which is featured in the Fowler Museum.

The support will bring in a new exhibition at the Fowler that incorporates themes from the first few years of the project, examining how museums and universities can recognize, incorporate and share diverse systems of knowledge. In addition, a workshop comparing medieval and Indigenous knowledges, organized by California Native and Indigenous associations and associations of Native and non-Native medievalists, will be convened.

“I am grateful to the Mellon Foundation for recognizing the ongoing importance of this Indigenous community-engaged project,” said Speed, the Helen and Morgan Chu Chair and Director of the American Indian Studies Center. “I’m looking forward to continuing the work of putting Indigenous perspectives in dialogue with Western ones and working toward paradigm transformation.”

Read more about the project’s next phase at the UCLA Humanities website.