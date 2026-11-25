It’s a sure sign the holidays are approaching. A canopy with a team of eager volunteers is set up poolside at UCLA's Student Activities Center. Inside are hundreds of neatly stacked boxes with Thanksgiving-themed foods. The energy is high. The music is loud. The food is ready to go.

Divine Ford, a fourth-year psychobiology student with the UCLA Community Programs Office, has been helping to lead the event since she arrived at UCLA.

“It’s always so much fun helping other people, and I love seeing the smile on people’s faces,” said Ford as she walked among the colorfully labeled packages. Inside are stuffing, corn, mixed greens, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and turkey. There are vegan options as well.

The Turkey Food Box Giveaway, now in its 11th year, started when Antonio Sandoval Ayala, CPO’s director, noted that some students were stretched thin as the holiday season approached. Along with his team, he set out to find a way to help.

The turkey box program, which began modestly, turned out to be both successful and popular.

Liz Kivowitz/UCLA A volunteer hands a turkey food box to a recipient.

“Many students and staff told us how proud they were to attend or work at a place that cared so deeply for its students,” Ayala said.

With help from the Semel Healthy Campus Initiatives Center and former Chancellor Gene Block’s wife, Carol, the turkey box program endured the pandemic and is stronger than ever.

“As an alumnus who struggled in college, I believe programs like this make UCLA stand out as a place that supports its students and families in tangible ways,” Ayala said. “It is meaningful to see how far we have come as a campus. Helping students save money, celebrate traditions that matter to them and reduce the stigma of food insecurity makes it all worth it.”

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