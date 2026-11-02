UCLA Newsroom invited faculty and staff to share their memories of Huerta and reflect on the lessons from her life that they carry forward.

Chris Zepeda-Millán

Chair of the UCLA Department of Labor Studies; professor of public policy and Chicana/o & Central American studies

I think one of the inspiring things about Dolores is that even though she should rightly always be remembered for helping lead the farmworker movement and more recently getting out the vote to defend our democracy, she spent her life giving her voice to several other causes often out of the limelight, such as teacher and student movements. She could be at the White House one day and then a local organizing meeting the next. Because of her close relationship with our late Labor Center director Kent Wong, UCLA labor studies students benefited from her coming to campus often to speak with them. So this is a huge loss for the UCLA community, the country and workers around the world.

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Gaspar Rivera-Salgado

Project director at the UCLA Labor Center; director of the UCLA Center for Mexican Studies

It was actually Dolores Huerta, who was in charge of a lot of the strategic organizing decisions that built the UFW, who coined the famous slogan “Si se puede” (yes we can). She was talking to supporters in Arizona because that state had passed a law prohibiting farmworkers from organizing into unions. They couldn’t even say the word “strike.” So, when she was organizing them, supporters were saying, “No se puede, aquí no se puede hacer nada" (No we can’t, you can’t do anything here). She challenged them by saying: "Si se puede." And that became such a powerful idea. And I think it reflects her contribution to the movement.

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Saba Waheed

Director of the UCLA Labor Center

In March 2025, I traveled with labor studies students to Delano to honor the 1965 farmworker march Dolores Huerta and others led, connecting that history to the struggles facing immigrant communities and workers today. Huerta’s legacy reminds us that the fighting for justice continues in new forms and that change happens when ordinary people stand up for each other. Despite facing all-around sexism, she turned those barriers into a commitment to raising women into leadership positions. I believe my leadership is possible because of her sacrifices and struggles. Huerta allowed us to dream the impossible, while providing us with a road map for community building and courage.

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Veronica Terriquez

Professor of Chicana/o and Central American studies and urban planning and director of the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center

Dolores was one of the most widely recognized Latina labor and civil rights leaders in U.S. history. She fought for workers’ rights, immigrant rights, voting rights, educational justice, women’s equality — including the Equal Rights Amendment — and LGBTQ+ rights. Throughout her life, she connected these struggles through a broad vision of social justice and a steadfast commitment to empowering communities.

Dolores understood that social change requires more than inspiring words. It requires organizing, collective action and a commitment to bringing new generations into the struggle.

I will always remember Dolores, not only for the movements she helped build, but also for the way she encouraged younger generations to find their voices and recognize their power.

Read the full statement on the Chicano Studies Research center website.

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Carla Suhr

Continuing lecturer in Spanish linguistics; faculty lead of the UCLA Community-Engaged Learning Program

Dolores will forever be an icon in this country and a point of reference for me, not only as a person but also as an educator. She understood the importance of speaking Spanish to reach beyond the English-speaking community. She recognized that language and identity are deeply intertwined and that language can be essential to defending people's rights and bringing communities together in that fight. By speaking both English and Spanish, she made sure her message reached people across communities. ¡Sí se puede! As a Spanish linguist committed to sociolinguistic justice, I felt a deep connection to Dolores' understanding of how language can uplift marginalized communities and contribute to the praxis of social justice.



Today, through our Spanish community-engaged learning courses at UCLA, part of our Spanish and community and culture major, our students contribute an average of 9,000 hours of service and research each year in collaboration with more than 40 longstanding community partners working in social, legal and medical services, as well as the arts. Their work takes place in both English and Spanish. These courses reflect UCLA's commitment to serving our greater Los Angeles community, and I can confidently say that Dolores' legacy continues to inspire and fuel this work.

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Robert Chao Romero

Professor and chair of the UCLA Department of Chicana/o and Central American Studies

Dolores Huerta is the "madrina," or godmother, of both the Chicana/o civil rights movement and the field of Chicana/o studies. In my own research, she taught me about the deep intersection between religion and the farmworkers' struggle, which continues to the present day.

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Victor Narro

Project director at the UCLA Labor Center

Dolores Huerta's advocacy cannot be understated. Her steadfast leadership inspired stronger protections not just for California farmworkers, but Latina women everywhere. Today, in light of all the attacks against labor and immigrant rights efforts, we can always fall back on what Dolores Huerta taught us: If we continue to organize in solidarity with one another, we will weather the storm and come out on the other side stronger than ever.

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UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute

Her leadership raised the standard of living for farmworkers across California and redefined what it meant to be a woman in power. At a time when women, especially Chicanas, were expected to remain on the sidelines, Huerta was on the front lines of protests and at the head of bargaining tables. Her courage in the face of violence, sexism and racism showed workers, immigrants and women that their voices matter.

Huerta’s dedication to creating lasting change can be seen in state capitols, where Latinas now hold a record number of seats, and in classrooms where her story inspires generations of future leaders.

Her legacy touches every part of LPPI’s work. We remember her by the rallying cry she coined – "Sí, se puede" – which reminds us that a world where workers can support their families with dignity, and people understand the power of their own voice, is always worth fighting for.

Read the statement on the Latino Policy and Politics website.