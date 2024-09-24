Some 6,500 new UCLA students packed into Pauley Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 22, for the annual start-of-the-year “Chancellor’s Welcome” event, where they heard from UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt, learned the all-important eight-clap and enjoyed performances by the UCLA Bruinettes and other student groups.

“Welcome to the nation’s No. 1 public university!” Hunt said to newly minted Bruins, who begin classes Sept. 26. “UCLA will surely make its mark on you — but I can’t wait to see all the ways in which you will make a mark on this community as well.”

Hunt, who earned his master’s and doctorate in sociology from UCLA, also offered some personal advice to the new Bruins, encouraging them to glean lessons not only inside the classroom but outside as well by seeking out the arts, culture, food and entertainment of Los Angeles’ diverse and dynamic communities.

“Explore widely, think deeply, and always follow your curiosity — that’s my single biggest piece of advice,” he said. “So embrace this time in your life. Savor these moments. And be prepared for an incredible journey.”

Following the welcome event, Bruins made their way to Westwood Village for a massive block party.

Photos by David Esquivel/UCLA.