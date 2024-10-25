Click an expert’s name for a more detailed biography.

Veronica Terriquez

Terriquez, who directs the Chicano Studies Research Center, is an expert on the role of civic engagement in racially diverse communities, particularly on youth and leadership development in Latino communities, as well as policy advocacy and education. A professor of Chicana/o and Central American studies and urban planning, she has launched initiatives such as the California Freedom Summer Participatory Action Research Project and the Thriving Youth Survey, and co-founded the Latina Futures 2050 Lab.

Email: terriquez@luskin.ucla.edu

Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas

Dominguez-Villegas serves as director of research at UCLA's Latino Policy and Politics Institute. He is the lead researcher for Election 2024: Key Facts About Latino Voters, a series of briefs that sheds light on the demographics and diversity of the growing Latino electorate in key battleground states. He has a strong interest in immigrants’ rights and is involved in initiatives to strengthen public policies that support deported migrants in Mexico and Central America. He has testified as an expert witness before the Canadian Parliament and as an expert in deportation cases in the United States.

Email: rodrigodv@luskin.ucla.edu

Gary Segura

Segura is an expert on the political representation of Latinos and the politics of this growing minority population. Formerly the dean of the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, he has co-authored several books on political behavior and policy preferences and has directed nationwide polling research.

Disclosure: Segura is an advisor to Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign.

Email: segura@luskin.ucla.edu

Matt Baretto

Barreto is an expert on the political behavior, voting patterns and potential electoral impact of Latino voters. He managed Latino polling for the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the 2020 and 2024 Biden campaigns, performed consulting work for high-profile political advocacy groups and currently serves as the faculty director of the UCLA Voting Rights Project.

Disclosure: Barreto is an advisor to Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign.

Email: barretom@ucla.edu

Efrén Pérez

Pérez is a full professor of political science and psychology who directs the Race, Ethnicity, Politics and Society Lab at UCLA. Pérez’s scholarship centers on political psychology, drawing on psychological insights to better understand the political attitudes of racial and ethnic groups in the United States, language and political thinking, implicit political attitudes, and the measurement of political concepts. He is the author of fourl books, including “Voicing Politics: How Language Shapes Public Opinion” and "Diversity’s Child: People of Color and the Politics of Identity."

Email: perezeo@ucla.edu

Natalie Masuoka

Natalie Masuoka is an associate professor of political science and Asian American studies, faculty director of the UCLA Asian American Studies Center’s AAPI Policy Initiative, and an expert on racial and ethnic politics, immigration, political behavior, and public opinion. She most recently co-authored “Women Voters: Race, Gender and Dynamism in American Elections” about the intersections and impact of gender and race on the 2016 presidential election. Her other books include “The Politics of Belonging: Race, Public Opinion and Immigration” and “Multiracial Identity and Racial Politics in the United States.”

Email: nmasuoka@ucla.edu

Lorrie Frasure

Frasure, a professor of political science and African American studies, is an expert in racial and ethnic politics and data, state and local governance, and the political economy of metropolitan areas. Since 2008, she has been the principal investigator for the Collaborative Multiracial Post-Election Survey, a study of racial and political preferences and behavior among registered voters in presidential elections. The inaugural Ralph J. Bunche Professor and the director of the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies, she authored the book “Racial and Ethnic Politics in American Suburbs,” which examines international and domestic migration to American suburbs and the responsiveness of state and local institutions to the political and policy concerns of immigrant and ethnic minority groups.

Email: lfrasure@polisci.ucla.edu

Brenda Stevenson

Stevenson is the Nickoll Family Endowed Chair in the department of history and a professor of African American studies. Her work centers on the intersections of race and gender, with a particular interest in the comparative, historical experiences of women, family, and community across racial and ethnic lines. She is the author of “What Sorrows Labour in My Parents’ Breast?: A History of the Enslaved Black Family.”

Email: stevenso@history.ucla.edu