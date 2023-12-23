With the holidays around the corner, it’s that time again — an opportunity to take stock of year filled with awe-inspiring achievements and more than a few surprises, and to celebrate the accomplishments of our entire Bruin community. “New” was certainly the watchword for 2023, which saw the opening of new vistas and venues for the arts, the introduction of new majors and academic programs, the establishment of a new campus facility for medical technology and training, the welcoming of new deans in medicine, engineering and law, and the launch of the new UCLA Strategic Plan: 2023–28, which charts a course for the university’s future centered on inclusivity and the expansion of our local and global engagement. But perhaps the “newest” of all was UCLA’s acquisition of the historic Trust Building in downtown Los Angeles, a major investment aimed at broadening access to a UCLA education and strengthening our ties to the city’s diverse and dynamic communities. “We are thrilled about the possibilities this new space offers,” Chancellor Gene Block and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Darnell Hunt said of the new UCLA Downtown building, “and confident that it will further intertwine UCLA and L.A., helping us to deepen the impact of our teaching, research and public service mission.” By any measure, the future looks bright for UCLA. Below, take a deeper dive into everything that made 2023 a year to remember.

Bidding farewell to a UCLA icon

UCLA Former Chancellor Charles E. Young.

In October, Charles E. “Chuck” Young, who served chancellor of UCLA for 29 years, from 1968 to 1997, and whose legacy will long be felt across the campus, died at the age of 91.

“During his long tenure,” Chancellor Block said, “Chuck Young guided UCLA toward what it is today: one of the nation’s most comprehensive and respected research universities and one that is profoundly dedicated to inclusiveness and diversity. He faced head-on the many challenges of his time, and his principled leadership positioned UCLA to meet the many challenges of the future.”